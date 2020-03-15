First Sonoma County resident infected with coronavirus through unknown community transmission

An adult Sonoma County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first person here who has contracted the virus through unknown community transmission, county health officials announced Saturday night.

The new case, marking an escalation in the local battle against a highly contagious infectious disease that has put the world on edge, was detected through the county Department of Health Services’ enhanced surveillance testing, launched Thursday to help determine if the virus was being transmitted in the community without anyone knowing it.

The person has viral symptoms but was not hospitalized Saturday night, local health officials said.

An individual associated with the infected person also has been tested for coronavirus, and the results are pending. That person is self-quarantined and without any viral symptoms, health officials said. County health officials are contacting others who may have been in contact with the infected person. Officials said little about the person except that he or she is an adult.

The newly diagnosed case of COVID-19 involves the third county resident confirmed to be infected with the virus that originated in China in January and spread around the world. Last week, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The two earlier local cases involve patients who traveled aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship during a 10-day voyage from San Francisco to Mexico in February, when another passenger, a Rocklin man who later died, was ill.

Another patient, a former passenger on the Diamond Princess in Japan, also was hospitalized in Santa Rosa after being airlifted to Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield and then transferred to Sonoma County.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

