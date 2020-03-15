The Latest: Spain virus deaths double overnight to 288

The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 156,000 people and killed more than 5,800. The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms but for some, especially the elderly or people with underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness. Nearly 74,000 people have recovered from it so far, mostly in China.

___

Health authorities in Spain say deaths from the coronavirus have more than doubled in 24 hours, while total infections approached 8,000.

The Health Ministry said Spain has recorded 288 deaths since the start of the pandemic, up from 136 on Saturday. The European Union nation has 7,753 infections, up from 5,700 on Saturday, with around half of them concentrated in the capital of Madrid.

The jump comes a day after Spain’s government declared a state of emergency and took extraordinary measures to limit movement to commuting to work and necessary errands. It has also closed restaurants, bars, most retail shops and reduced public transport.

___

The Vatican says all Holy Week ceremonies will take place without the “physical presence of the faithful” because of the health emergency over the coronavirus.

The Vatican tweeted Sunday citing an announcement by the office of the pontifical household said that until April 12, when Easter Sunday is celebrated this year, all the general audiences on Wednesday as well as Pope Francis weekly Sunday noon prayer will be streamed by the Vatican.

Among popular Holy Week ceremonies is the Good Friday Way of the Cross torchlit procession at Rome's Colosseum.

Holy Week ceremonies usually draw tens of thousands of people to Rome, but with Italy the European center of the COVID-19 outbreak, tourism in the country has vanished.

___

Malaysia has reported 190 new cases, its sharpest daily jump that saw its total cases surge to 428.

Health Minister Adham Baba said Saturday most of the new cases were related to a recent mass Islamic religious gathering, that have also sickened some participants from Brunei and Singapore.

Authorities have said some 16,000 people, of whom 14,500 are Malaysians, attended the four-day event from Feb. 27 at a mosque in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. Adham said all those who took part in the event and their close contacts must undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

___

Britain’s top health official says the government plans to set out emergency powers this week to deal with the viral outbreak, including requiring the elderly to self-isolate and banning mass gatherings.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday the government’s bill laying out its emergency action plan would be unveiled on Tuesday and published Thursday.

Britain has taken a different approach and hasn’t yet heavily restricted everyday activities in the same way other countries across Europe have done, but Hancock’s comments suggested the government was ready to escalate its efforts. Britain has 1,140 confirmed virus cases and 21 deaths.

___

Pope Francis has praised people for their continuing efforts to help vulnerable communities, including the poor and the homeless, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Francis for a second Sunday delivered noon remarks and the spoken blessing from inside the Apostolic Library instead of from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

Francis hailed the archbishop of Milan who last week went atop that city’s cathedral to pray before a statue of the Madonna as an example of priests’ “creativity” in keeping spiritually close to their flock. Francis expressed his own closeness to the sick, to those caring for them or tending to people isolated at home during lockdowns.