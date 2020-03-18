Subscribe

Bill Mitchell, SRJC math instructor for 52 years, dies at 93

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2020, 7:29PM
Updated 42 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Bill Mitchell went to war as a teenaged Marine and was badly wounded in the deadly battle for Iwo Jima. Then he came home to Sonoma County and after a time launched a five-decade career as a teacher regarded as a bright, hardy and light-hearted local hero.

All his life, Mitchell would maintain that the true heroes of World War II were the warriors who, like the older brother he adored, sacrificed all and did not come home.

When he retired from Santa Rosa Junior College as a part-time math instructor in 2017, Mitchell was 90 years old and had survived being shot on the battlefield, two bouts of cancer, coronary bypass surgery and congestive heart failure. All through it, he delighted in sharing a joke and picking up his harmonica to play “You Are My Sunshine” or “The Marine Corps Hymn.”

Mitchell, who was married 60 years to fellow teacher and Italian- American community leader Jeanette Mancini Mitchell, died Feb. 20. He was 93.

“Bill was a wunderkind,” said SRJC president Frank Chong. “He really epitomized the JC — he was kind, he was intelligent, he was passionate about his work and he had a great sense of humor. He was a very elegant man.”

William C. Mitchell was born in Galesburg, Illinois, on Oct. 8, 1926, and grew up mostly in nearby Peoria. He told a reporter with SRJC’s student newspaper, The Oak Leaf, that at age 17 he wasn’t doing much in high school and he yearned to follow the lead of his brother, Robert G. “Bob” Mitchell, and join America’s fight against Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan and the Axis.

“I kept cutting school and raising hell,” Bill Mitchell told The Oak Leaf in 2016. “Finally, the dean called me in and said, ‘You know, Mitchell, the way you’re going you’re going to grow up to be a bum.’ And I accepted that.”

He pleaded with his parents to consent to him enlisting in the Marine Corps. Though deeply reluctant, as they already had one son in the war, Louise and Robert Mitchell at last relented.

Their younger son joined the Marines on Dec. 17, 1943 and trained as a gun expert. He’d turned 17 a bit more than two months earlier.

Early in 1945, Pvt. Mitchell and his platoon with the 5th Marine Division were part of the first invasion wave to storm the heavily fortified volcanic island of Iwo Jima. Soon, nearly 7,000 Marines and more than 18,000 defending Japanese would be dead, and many more wounded.

Bill Mitchell, then 18, had fought on the island for several weeks when he took a bullet to his chest, above his heart. The slug that hit him then ricocheted off a rock and struck a second Marine, killing him. All but four of the 40 men in his company died or were wounded.

The day Mitchell was shot was March 9, 1945. He was treated at a field hospital, then evacuated to Pearl Harbor and shipped to a naval hospital in San Leandro.

On March 18, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber on which his brother, Bob Mitchell, served as a 20-year-old ball turret gunner went down over Germany. He would be declared killed in action some time later.

Telegrams to Charles and Louise Mitchell from the War Department informed them that one of their sons was missing and the other was wounded.

Bill Mitchell recovered and was awarded the Purple Heart. In 1946, at age 19, he was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps. His fallen brother and fellow at arms would remain his hero for the remainder of his life.

Mitchell returned to Santa Rosa and used his G.I. Bill benefits to attend SRJC, then the University of San Francisco. He took up a friend’s suggestion that he become a teacher.

He was still at SRJC and had a job delivering ice when a delivery to Santa Rosa’s old Thrifty Drug Store led to a friendly store employee introducing him to her daughter. Mitchell and the young woman, Jeanette Mancini, hit it off in a big way.

“They got engaged in two weeks and were married three months later,” said their daughter, Maria Mitchell Crane of Santa Rosa. The wedding happened Dec. 29, 1956, at downtown Santa Rosa’s St. Rose Church.

Bill Mitchell began his teaching career at George Washington High School in San Francisco. He moved on from there to Santa Rosa’s Cook Junior High, Santa Rosa High and Montgomery High.

While teaching math and other business-prep classes at the secondary schools, he also taught part-time at SRJC.

He retired from Montgomery more than 30 years ago but continued on at the junior college. Most recently he worked with JC students in the College Skills math lab.

“He stopped working after my mom died,” Crane said. That was in March of 2017. When Bill Mitchell left SRJC he was 90 and had taught there for 52 years, believed to be longer than anyone else in the college’s history.

Through most of his life, Mitchell was active in the St. Rose Parish and helped to feed people at the St. Vincent de Paul lunch room. He also loved golf.

“He was known for his joke telling, and he played golf at Bennett Valley Golf Course three mornings a week for nearly 40 years,” his daughter said.

Crane recalled that after her mother died, her highly sociable father “would go to the downtown Exchange Bank and get out lots of hundred dollar bills and take all kinds of people out to eat at his favorite local restaurants: Riviera, Basilico’s, Franchetti’s and Litas.”

In addition to Crane, Mitchell is survived by daughter Michelle McFetridge of Sacramento, sons Mark Mitchell of Fair Oaks and Matthew Mitchell of Vacaville, sister Sandra Jane Johnson of Sun City, Arizona, six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

There will be a celebration of Mitchell’s life at 11 a.m. on May 8 the Calvary Catholic Chapel and Cemetery, 2939 Bennett Valley Road. Call his daughter, Crane, at 707-322-8002 for more information and to RSVP.

Mitchell’s family suggests memorial donations to the Bill Mitchell Veterans Scholarship at the SRJC Foundation, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa 95401, or foundation.santarosa.edu.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine