Bill Mitchell, SRJC math instructor for 52 years, dies at 93

Bill Mitchell went to war as a teenaged Marine and was badly wounded in the deadly battle for Iwo Jima. Then he came home to Sonoma County and after a time launched a five-decade career as a teacher regarded as a bright, hardy and light-hearted local hero.

All his life, Mitchell would maintain that the true heroes of World War II were the warriors who, like the older brother he adored, sacrificed all and did not come home.

When he retired from Santa Rosa Junior College as a part-time math instructor in 2017, Mitchell was 90 years old and had survived being shot on the battlefield, two bouts of cancer, coronary bypass surgery and congestive heart failure. All through it, he delighted in sharing a joke and picking up his harmonica to play “You Are My Sunshine” or “The Marine Corps Hymn.”

Mitchell, who was married 60 years to fellow teacher and Italian- American community leader Jeanette Mancini Mitchell, died Feb. 20. He was 93.

“Bill was a wunderkind,” said SRJC president Frank Chong. “He really epitomized the JC — he was kind, he was intelligent, he was passionate about his work and he had a great sense of humor. He was a very elegant man.”

William C. Mitchell was born in Galesburg, Illinois, on Oct. 8, 1926, and grew up mostly in nearby Peoria. He told a reporter with SRJC’s student newspaper, The Oak Leaf, that at age 17 he wasn’t doing much in high school and he yearned to follow the lead of his brother, Robert G. “Bob” Mitchell, and join America’s fight against Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan and the Axis.

“I kept cutting school and raising hell,” Bill Mitchell told The Oak Leaf in 2016. “Finally, the dean called me in and said, ‘You know, Mitchell, the way you’re going you’re going to grow up to be a bum.’ And I accepted that.”

He pleaded with his parents to consent to him enlisting in the Marine Corps. Though deeply reluctant, as they already had one son in the war, Louise and Robert Mitchell at last relented.

Their younger son joined the Marines on Dec. 17, 1943 and trained as a gun expert. He’d turned 17 a bit more than two months earlier.

Early in 1945, Pvt. Mitchell and his platoon with the 5th Marine Division were part of the first invasion wave to storm the heavily fortified volcanic island of Iwo Jima. Soon, nearly 7,000 Marines and more than 18,000 defending Japanese would be dead, and many more wounded.

Bill Mitchell, then 18, had fought on the island for several weeks when he took a bullet to his chest, above his heart. The slug that hit him then ricocheted off a rock and struck a second Marine, killing him. All but four of the 40 men in his company died or were wounded.

The day Mitchell was shot was March 9, 1945. He was treated at a field hospital, then evacuated to Pearl Harbor and shipped to a naval hospital in San Leandro.

On March 18, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber on which his brother, Bob Mitchell, served as a 20-year-old ball turret gunner went down over Germany. He would be declared killed in action some time later.