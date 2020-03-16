Second person infected with coronavirus by someone inside Sonoma County

Less than 12 hours after the first person to contract COVID-19 in Sonoma County was identified as a Rohnert Park Health Center employee, county officials confirmed a second case of so-called “community transmission,” marking a new front in the county’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The unidentified person has been asked to self-quarantine, the county Department of Health Services announced Sunday evening. It provided no other information about how or where the person had contracted the virus.

On Sunday morning, Petaluma Health Center offered more information about the first case of community transmission involving the employee at Rohnert Park Health Center, which is operated by the Petaluma nonprofit. Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt also confirmed the connection.

A noon Sunday news conference hosted by Sonoma County provided little more information about the initial case, with officials refusing to answer questions about the employee’s role, whether the employee was symptomatic when he or she was tested and how many people the employee may have come into contact with.

The county’s news conference was cut short with numerous questions outstanding, and the county’s interim health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, refused to make herself available for an interview after the news conference.

She and other top officials, including Department of Health Services Director Barbie Robinson, couldn’t be reached for phone interviews Sunday evening.

The Rohnert Park Health Center employee who tested positive is also in self-quarantine, and officials are working to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the employee, including patients and staff. Employees who may have come into contact with the person who tested positive are either self-quarantining, monitoring their symptoms or being tested if they show symptoms, according to the release from Petaluma Health Center.

“Based on our investigation, there is reason to believe that their exposure to the virus was from sources outside our clinical facilities,” according to a news release from the nonprofit. “We are taking every precaution to protect other employees and our patients. We remain confident in our personal protection standards.”

The Petaluma Health Center, a network of mostly south Sonoma County health clinics, has collaborated with the California Public Health Department, the Sonoma County Health Department and are following Centers for Disease Control guidance and protocols.

This is a developing story. Check back later this evening for more information.