Cotati man dies in crash on Highway 101 in Novato

A Cotati man died after his pickup truck overturned on Highway 101 in Novato Sunday morning.

Matthew Cossey, 35, was headed north on Highway 101 around 5:40 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll over onto the right shoulder, just south of the Nave Drive exit, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Cossey was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was the only person in the truck.

Investigators believe the rainy conditions at that hour caused Cossey to lose control of his vehicle.

The accident is still being investigated by California Highway Patrol. Forensic and toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week.

