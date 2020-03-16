Rohnert Park, Rincon Valley, West County school districts close amid coronavirus pandemic

Additionally, Cardinal Newman High School will be closed through March 29 and St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Healdsburg also has suspended classroom instruction.

•Pathways Charter School (also closed March 17-22, as this was not their spring break week)

Most of Sonoma County’s K-12 school districts will be switching to home learning as local efforts to practice social distancing ramp up to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

At least 11 more districts and charter schools announced Sunday they would be suspending classroom instruction after the Sonoma County Office of Education recommended all local districts shift to remote learning through at least March 27.

Cotati-Rohnert Park, Rincon Valley, West Sonoma County Union High and Piner-Olivet Union were among the latest districts to announce the switch Sunday, joining roughly a dozen others that announced Saturday that they would implementing remote instruction after spring break this week.

The closures now impact most of the county’s roughly 70,000 public school students. Districts are hoping to reopen their classrooms on April 6.

“We know that suspending classes creates a significant disruption to the lives of students, staff and families,” SCOE Superintendent Steve Herrington said in a prepared statement. “School districts have been diligently preparing for how to offer continuity of education, meals and other vital services even if students are not physically at school.”

Petaluma City Schools, the second-largest district in the county, has deferred a decision on closing off its campuses so far. The district said in a statement Monday it would extend spring break an additional week, through March 27, before potentially switching to remote instruction. The extra week will be used to prepare distance learning options, if the district goes that route.

