Coronavirus-struck Grand Princess cruise ship leaves Oakland, will dock in San Francisco

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 16, 2020, 11:21AM
Updated 2 hours ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

OAKLAND — A coronavirus-stricken cruise ship has left the Port of Oakland after a week and is moving to a remote dock in San Francisco, where it will temporarily stay for remaining crew members and six passengers to complete a 14-day-quarantine.

The Grand Princess and its 3,500 passengers and crew from 54 countries docked March 9 in Oakland, in the east San Francisco Bay, after idling off the coast of California for several days, unable to anchor until officials decided where it should go.

The ship was heading to Mexico from Hawaii when it was re-routed after a former passenger on a previous trip died of the disease. Tests found at least 21 people aboard, most of them crew members, were infected with the novel coronavirus.

More than 2,400 passengers from the sip were flown or bused last week to military bases in the U.S. or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

More than 500 of the 1,100 crew members disembarked over the weekend and went home.

