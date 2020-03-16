SMART cancels two trains due to staffing shortage

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit canceled two Monday evening trains due to a number of staff members calling out sick.

The southbound 4:29 p.m. service and northbound 6:05 p.m. train were called off so the agency could maintain its schedule with a limited number of available staff members, SMART spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez said.

It was not clear what the illnesses were or if they were somehow related. Gonzalez declined to provide additional details.

She was unsure if the transit service, which serves residents in Sonoma and Marin counties, would experience ongoing cancellations throughout the week.

“We’re taking this day by day,” Gonzalez said. “This thing is unfolding rapidly.”

