Sonoma County not part of pending Bay Area shelter-in-place orders
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.
Bay Area public health officials are expected to issue a shelter-in-place order affecting residents of six counties and spanning at least three weeks, but Sonoma County remains one three counties in the region not yet covered by the pending order.
Sonoma County health department spokesman Rohish Lal confirmed Monday afternoon that Sonoma County is not at this point joining other Bay Area counties in asking residents to sharply limit any excursions outside the home.
Those orders are expected to be announced 1 p.m. Monday by public health officials in San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.
Exceptions to shelter-in-place instructions include trips to the grocery store, according to the report.
Authorities have scheduled a 1 pm news conference today.
Check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.
