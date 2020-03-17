Santa Rosa suspends ‘non-essential’ city services until April 5 due to coronavirus concerns
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the County of Sonoma Public Health Division, Disease Control Unit at 707-565-4567.
_____
The city of Santa Rosa is canceling for at least three weeks all non-essential government services due to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said Monday afternoon.
Police, fire, water, wastewater and transit agencies will continue to provide services, with a host of other “non-essential” services such as pothole filling and regular city permit processing suspended until April 5, the city announced Monday in a news conference conducted by telephone. The City Council will not meet Tuesday as scheduled due to state advisories against large gatherings.
Most city bus routes will run on Saturday schedules on weekdays for the foreseeable future with some routes no longer running on weekends until further notice, effective Tuesday. More information about the city’s measures is available at srcity.org/preventthespread.
The moves follow the city’s cancellation of most city-sponsored programs, events and activities due to the coronavirus, which has spread in Sonoma County, infecting at least four people locally.
“Santa Rosa is moving forward with further aggressive actions to slow the spread of coronavirus in our community,” said Adriane Mertens, the city’s chief spokeswoman.
The cancellation of Tuesday’s City Council meet follows Santa Rosa’s decision to implement social distancing measures at council meetings, such as taping off chairs to prevent people from sitting close to each other.
You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.
