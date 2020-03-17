Tell us: How are local seniors and their families dealing with the coronavirus?

Our senior care facilities are being directed to exclude visitors in order to protect elderly citizens and others who are particularly vulnerable to serious effects from coronavirus infection, unless there are exceptional circumstances, including end-of-life situations and the need to transport friends or family members to necessary medical appointments.

How are elders dealing with the news? How do you and your loved ones expect to cope with what could be a prolonged separation?

Please share your strategies and concerns with Staff Writer Mary Callahan via email at mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. Include your full name, city of residence and contact information in case we have questions about your submission.