Subscribe

Tell us: How are local seniors and their families dealing with the coronavirus?

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 16, 2020, 7:07PM
Updated 54 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Our senior care facilities are being directed to exclude visitors in order to protect elderly citizens and others who are particularly vulnerable to serious effects from coronavirus infection, unless there are exceptional circumstances, including end-of-life situations and the need to transport friends or family members to necessary medical appointments.

How are elders dealing with the news? How do you and your loved ones expect to cope with what could be a prolonged separation?

Please share your strategies and concerns with Staff Writer Mary Callahan via email at mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. Include your full name, city of residence and contact information in case we have questions about your submission.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Posts containing disinformation will be removed
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine