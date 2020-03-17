Charles M. Schulz Museum closed amid coronavirus outbreak

The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center will be closed at least through the end of the month, following recommendations from state and county officials to practice social distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The museum will be closed through March 31 or until further notice, said Jean Schulz, the cartoonist’s widow, in an email announcement. All spring break classes for children at the museum have also been canceled.

“Our top priority is to protect the safety and well-being of our visitors, staff, and community,” Schulz said in her email. “The Museum will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on our website.”

The museum joins several other local businesses, including county libraries and the Graton Resort and Casino, that have closed indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak. Over the weekend, two Sonoma County residents were found to have contracted the virus locally, marking the first cases in the county that were not related to travel. Two more cases were discovered Monday, both involving health care workers.

