Tree worker dies in accident at private Forestville property

A tree worker died in an accident while on a job at a private Forestville property Monday afternoon, officials said.

The worker was critically injured when a four-wheeler overturned on the property near Highway 116 and Martinelli Road, CHP Officer David deRutte said. The worker later died, deRutte said.

CHP received reports of the accident at 2:32 p.m. Monday, said Sgt. Dave Thomas. A tree clearing crew was working on the property at the time of the accident, deRutte said. Because the accident was a work-related incident, Cal-OSHA is handling the investigation.

Cal-OSHA received a report of a fatality involving a tree worker but had no additional information about the case Monday night, spokesman Peter Melton said.

