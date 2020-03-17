Sonoma County grocers open but shortening hours as consumer demand spikes

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Oliver’s Market Cotati: Daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oliver’s Market Santa Rosa, Windsor: Daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Trader Joe's: Daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Whole Foods Coddingtown Mall, Santa Rosa: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Whole Foods Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sonoma: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grocery stores will remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, but they are shortening their daily operating hours and suspending hot food and salad bars, as they temporarily run out of products amid a run of panic-shopping by residents planning for long stretches hunkered down at home.

The supply chain from food producers to consumers remains strong but has been strained here and nationwide by “an onslaught of customers coming in and buying more than they really need to,” said Dave Heylen, a spokesman for the California Grocers Association, who urged people to stick to normal buying habits.

If Sonoma County health officials issue a shelter-in-place order similar to that of most of the Bay Area, supermarkets and smaller grocers are expected to be deemed “essential” and can continue to operate.

“The supply chain is in very good shape. The amount of product that was available prior to all of this is still in the chain, either at the distribution center or manufacturers,” Heylen said. “The issue that we’re having right now is overbuying by consumers. That is just wreaking havoc.”

The Petaluma East Side Farmers Market opened Tuesday morning as scheduled with increased sanitary protocols, encouraging shoppers to grab and go in an effort to maintain its foothold as a reliable source of healthier food options. Food sampling was banned, however. The market was also offering a curbside pickup service for customers that wanted to call ahead and avoid in-person shopping.

At least seven vendors opted to skip this week’s market, but others, including Geyserville Gourmet, Viva La Baja and Bear Tea were expected to come, according to a Facebook post.

Safeway, which operates a dozen supermarkets in Sonoma County, asked shoppers to honor quantity limits on high-demand items like hand sanitizers and household cleaners. Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons, which owns the supermarket chain, said food and pharmacy delivery and drive-and-go options are still available with staffers now following contact-free policies.

Whole Foods is going to suspend its hot food and salad bars and in-store dining options by Wednesday. Takeout options and prepackaged items would be expanded to meet the growing need, the company said.

Senior discounts at Sonoma County-based Oliver’s Market have been expanded from Tuesday through Thursday every week until April, the company said. Similar to Whole Foods, self-serve food options have been suspended, and the tavern at Windsor would be reduced to a coffee-only service.

As the coronavirus spreads, the county, state and country has limited the public’s movement, which in turn has prompted consumers to rush to grocery stores and stock up on cereal, rice, pasta and other shelf-stable foods.

Although the pandemic hasn’t caused food shortages, it has increased demands on distributors and grocers, Heylen said.

“There are only so many trucks, so many hours,” Heylen said. “That causes a strain on the system, so it takes longer to replenish stores.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.