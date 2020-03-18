How will life change under Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place order?

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus .

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

Sonoma County public health officials sounded a new alarm Tuesday over the expanding coronavirus outbreak and issued a singular message to residents: Unless absolutely necessary, stay at home.

That’s the central point of the shelter-in-place order issued Tuesday by Sonoma County Interim Public Health Officer Sundari Mase.

The mandate is designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus by restricting person-to-person interactions except where necessary to engage in essential activities or provide critical public, business and government services.

The order takes effect at midnight and remains in effect through April 7. It’s similar to those enacted Monday in six other Bay Area counties.

It bans non-essential travel and non-essential gatherings of any size, and requires businesses and governments to cease non-essential operations at physical locations.

“It’s not meant to punish people,” county spokeswoman Jennifer Larocque said. “It’s meant to keep them safe.”

So go buy groceries when you need to stock your cupboards. Fill your vehicle’s gas tank. Head out for a hike or to pick up some dog food, or take a loved one to the dentist, if it’s needed.

What is meant by “essential” activities?

This the stuff of daily life that keeps people fed, housed and getting through the day safely.

For public services, its the police, firefighters and emergency dispatchers, plus the work of those who run the wastewater treatment plant, waste collectors, people in the telecommunications industry; even those working construction on public works projects or affordable housing.

On a personal level, it’s the grocery shopping, caretaking, and core errands. People can leave home to shop for food, cleaning supplies and personal care products. They can do their laundry or ship packages at the office or through some other shipping service, or pick up supplies they need to work from home.

What businesses are considered essential?

Provision of health care tops the list, including physical and mental health care providers, dentists, biotechnology companies and even veterinary clinics. It also includes cannabis dispensaries providing products for medicinal use, though they can only be offered for delivery or curbside pickup.

Banks and financial institutions, hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, exterminators and others who maintain the safety, sanitation and operations of households are also on the list.

Food producers — those in farming, fishing, food processing and dairies — and in Sonoma County — wineries and breweries are included.

Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services, including senior, adult- and childcare with certain provisions, as well as those serving low-income, homeless and disadvantaged people are called out, as are newspapers, television, radio and other media services. The order also includes gas stations and auto-supply, auto repair, and related facilities.

Legal and accounting services that support essential activities and taxis and transit services can continue to operate.

What about restaurants?

As it stands now, restaurants and other food providers can only sell food for takeout, drive-thru or delivery. Even schools that provide meals to children eligible for free and reduced lunches must ensure that students who receive take-away meals consume them off-site. Food banks are allowed to operate, as well.

What if you’re a business owner?