Where to get help in Sonoma County during the coronavirus pandemic

Questions or concerns can be directed to the County of Sonoma Public Health Division, Disease Control Unit at 707-565-4567 .

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

As Sonoma County prepares to shelter-in-place and restaurants close, many people may be wondering where to get food or where to get coronavirus testing.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, here is a list of organizations and resources that are providing assistance. This list is being updated as we learn more, and you can let us know what we've missed at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

Virus prevention and testing

Questions or concerns about the coronavirus can be directed to Sonoma County’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You also can text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

If you are an older adult or have a chronic medical condition such as diabetes or lung disease, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice on preventative measures for older adults or those with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or lung disease. Find it here.

West County Health Centers

West County Health Centers is only testing people for coronavirus if they have a temperature of 101 or more and cough, shortness of breath or a sore throat, according to its website. People who have traveled recently or were exposed to someone with the virus also may be tested. People who are concerned they have the virus must contact their primary care doctor to schedule an appointment before showing up so that sites are prepared ahead of time. For more information, visit wchealth.org.

Sutter Health

People who suspect they have coronavirus should schedule a video visit through Sutter Health's online web portal, which can be found here. During the virtual appointment, a doctor will determine if and where a person should be tested, according to Sutter’s website. People who do choose to book in-person appointments should let their providers know that they’re experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus prior to the visit. For more information, click here.

St. Joseph Health

St. Joseph Health is asking people with symptoms of coronavirus to schedule a virtual visit, call their doctor’s offices or reach out to the Sonoma County Health Department at 211 or 800-325-9604. St. Joseph Health offers an online coronavirus assessment tool here.

Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is recommending that people who think they have the coronavirus first call 1-866-454-8855 to speak with a clinician. Both a referral and an appointment is needed before testing will occur. For more information, click here.



Mental Health

Parents, first responders and people recently released from quarantine can receive tips on managing their mental health from the CDC here.

West County Health Centers has provided a list of resources for people dealing with anxiety and stress during the pandemic. See the list here.

Kaiser Permanente offers resources for people dealing with mental health issues here.

Food

Redwood Empire Food Bank

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is providing food to residents in need, including people who recently have become unemployed, without proof of income, Food Connections manager Maria Fuentes said. Residents either can visit the office (3990 Brickway Boulevard, Santa Rosa) for a box of dry goods or to be directed to a pick-up location. Coronavirus concerns have forced some locations to close and others’ hours to be extended, so visit getfood.refb.org for an updated list. Questions also can be directed to 707-523-7900.