Tree worker who died in accident at private Forestville property identified

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2020, 7:01PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The tree worker who died in an accident while on a job at a private Forestville property was identified Tuesday as a 31-year-old Modesto man.

David Romero Mendoza was identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office, according to county sheriff’s spokesman Juan Valencia. Cal-OSHA is investigating the fatality that occurred Monday.

Mendoza worked for Mountain F Enterprises, a tree cutting service based in California, said Cal-OSHA spokesman Frank Polizzi. He was operating an ATV on the Forestville property near Highway 116 and Martinelli Road when he lost control and crashed.

Cal-OSHA is investigating any possible violations of workplace safety regulations, and has six months to issue citations in connection with the incident.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

