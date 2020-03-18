Tree worker who died in accident at private Forestville property identified

The tree worker who died in an accident while on a job at a private Forestville property was identified Tuesday as a 31-year-old Modesto man.

David Romero Mendoza was identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office, according to county sheriff’s spokesman Juan Valencia. Cal-OSHA is investigating the fatality that occurred Monday.

Mendoza worked for Mountain F Enterprises, a tree cutting service based in California, said Cal-OSHA spokesman Frank Polizzi. He was operating an ATV on the Forestville property near Highway 116 and Martinelli Road when he lost control and crashed.

Cal-OSHA is investigating any possible violations of workplace safety regulations, and has six months to issue citations in connection with the incident.

