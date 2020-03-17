Watch: Sonoma County hosts another town hall on coronavirus

Sonoma County's top health officials are holding their second virtual town hall about the coronavirus on Tuesday night.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County's interim public health officer, Chris Godley, director of Sonoma County Emergency Management, and 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin will answer questions about the coronavirus from 7-8 p.m. You can watch the livestream here:

Both English and Spanish speakers will be on hand to take callers' questions, which also can be submitted to viewer@norcalpublicmedia.org before the event.

More information about the virus can be found at SoCoEmergency.org. For additional questions, call 2-1-1.