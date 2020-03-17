Subscribe

Watch: Sonoma County hosts another town hall on coronavirus

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 17, 2020, 3:58PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County's top health officials are holding their second virtual town hall about the coronavirus on Tuesday night.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County's interim public health officer, Chris Godley, director of Sonoma County Emergency Management, and 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin will answer questions about the coronavirus from 7-8 p.m. You can watch the livestream here:

Both English and Spanish speakers will be on hand to take callers' questions, which also can be submitted to viewer@norcalpublicmedia.org before the event.

More information about the virus can be found at SoCoEmergency.org. For additional questions, call 2-1-1.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine