Sonoma County shelter-in-place order spurs closures, scaled-back business and worry

TYLER SILVY AND WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 18, 2020, 11:19AM
Sonoma County Health Officer Issues Shelter in Place Orders

English

Spanish

_____

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Day 1 of a new era in Sonoma County broke cold and gray, setting a melancholy tone to the first day of an unprecedented shelter-in-place order aimed at stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus even as some people and businesses proceeded as usual.

At 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, all but the most essential businesses, services and trips outside of homes were banned countywide, joining at least six other Bay Area counties to issue such an order this week, shutting down cities and communities that are home to more than 7 million people.

Highway 101 traffic whipped through Santa Rosa and Sonoma County at cruising speed, as commuters breezed through light traffic.

Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa was almost deserted, the quiet punctuated by the work of construction crews tearing down the two-story building next to the Hotel E in the historic Empire Building.

Two downtown workers who are regulars on the square remarked that they had only seen Santa Rosa so quiet on the holidays or in the days after the October 2017 wildfire.

“This is crazy,” said one worker, who declined to give his name or employer. “It’s bad for the economy.”

Traffic on Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa’s main thoroughfare, had slowed to a trickle by 9 a.m.

At College and Mendocino, on the north side of downtown Santa Rosa, the fallout on commercial life was uneven. An indoor fitness center was closed. A nightclub shuttered.

But a restaurant, an oil change business, a bank and a hotel were open and accepting customers. There were few to be had.

The order, issued Tuesday night by Sonoma County interim Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and lasting at least through April 7, provides exemptions, broadly, to businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants doing takeout and delivery. It also doesn’t apply to health care operations, first responders, wastewater treatment workers, waste collectors, telecommunications or residential construction and public works projects.

Sonoma County reported two new coronavirus cases Wednesday, making for a total of eight cases, not including a patient who was a Diamond Princess cruise passenger transferred from Travis Air Force Base to the county and ultimately out of the county.

Cases in California, in the United States and across the world are rising, and officials at all levels are urging residents to heed warnings and directives to stay at home, practice safe hygiene and maintain physical distance from others to curb the spread and ensure hospitals aren’t overwhelmed.

At Santa Rosa Hydromatic, which touts itself as “Sonoma County’s Oldest Transmission Shop,” business was brisk. Cars were lined up at the 60-year-old iconic, pink W.M. Price Building at College and Cleveland avenues.

Owner Steve Ferguson sidled up about 9 a.m. to check in on things.

Business is steady, he said.

“People are showing up for their appointments,” said Ferguson, a towering 6-foot-5-inch presence in the shop he has owned for 16 years.

“You can’t just stop,” Ferguson said. “Life has to go on.”

Workers bustled about the Sendero Townhomes off Sebastopol Road and south of Stony Point Road in west Santa Rosa. The newly built homes are nearing completion and landscapers were busy digging holes for plants and laying irrigation lines.

An assistant construction manager said work was proceeding as usual, although a contractor or two hadn’t shown up.

At newly opened Café Mimosa on College Avenue, a few employees prepared ingredients, but no customers were lining up for the takeout or delivery service. A manager said the cafe would see how it went, but that they may have to close. If they have extra food, she said, they’ll look to donate it to homeless shelters.

Blocks away, on 4th Street, John Winter looked out from his SR Central Cleaners on Fourth Street. The dry-cleaning shop is among the essential industries allowed to remain in operation and Winter plans to stay open.

“We’ll still clean clothes and kill viruses on clothes,” Winter said.

People will still need clean garments, but business has been “extremely slow” in March, especially over the last week, Winter said. Like most of us, he has no clue what the future holds.

“Financially, are we going to survive? I hope so,” he said. “It’s pretty touchy to decide which bills you’re going to pay at the end of the month.”

Staff Writer Mary Callahan contributed to this report.

Press Democrat reporters and photographers are in the field today, documenting the first day of the county’s shelter-in-place order. To give us tips on stories and issues that you see amid the shutdown, please email news@pressdemocrat.com. (We’ll be setting up a dedicated #coronavirus tip line and email today, so stay tuned for that.)

