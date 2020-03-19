Smith: Sonoma County residents among thousands of Americans stuck in Morocco

There are worse places in the world to be stranded than Morocco.

Still, Sonoma County’s Gayle Guynup and Gerry Schultz and hundreds of other Americans stuck in the storied North African kingdom would love to come home, and to not feel abandoned by their own government.

“It’s crazy because we see all the people from other countries being put on what they’re calling repatriation flights — except Americans,” Schultz said Wednesday by phone from Marrakech. “I don’t even want to say what that means to me.”

The Occidental resident is in Morocco with the California Redwood Chorale that she founded. She and a tour guide and about 20 singers and family members, nearly all from Sonoma County, became stranded when Morocco suspended international travel Sunday because of the global outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Guynup, the retired Sonoma County judge, is in Morocco with a friend from Marin County and was in Marrakech until the director of their tour advised them to get to larger Casablanca. Guynup said by phone from the Novotel Hotel that the American Consulate and Embassy in Morocco issued no travel alerts to visiting Americans and so far have shown little interest in responding to requests for help to get home.

“It’s just shameful,” the Santa Rosa resident said. “Air France is still getting people out,” she noted, but nearly all those passengers are French nationals.

Guynup recounted in an email to friends in Santa Rosa that tour guides in Morocco report that “Turkey, Egypt, France and Great Britain have been flying their citizens out.” But when she and about 80 other stranded Americans walked Tuesday to the U.S. Consul in Casablanca, “they wouldn’t even come out.”

The hotel where the Americans are staying is just “three or four blocks” from the U.S. Consul General’s office. She said it’s terrible that the office wouldn’t send someone to meet with the stuck U.S. citizens.

Guynup, who is married to Santa Rosa attorney and former congressman Doug Bosco, is part of a group of about 200 people, mostly Americans, who came to Morocco with the same tour company, Gate 1 Travel. Bosco is an investor in Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat.

Guynup said the Casablanca hotel where they are had closed but reopened at the request of their tour guide.

Guynup said she and the others are grateful to the hotel for taking them in, and for charging them just $50 a day, down from the usual $200, and for providing them meal service at a 40 percent discount.

Schultz said the response of the U.S. Embassy in Morocco to appeals for help Americans leave the country is, “We’re working on it.”

Schultz and her tour leader, Paige Betten of Vermont, and their fellow travelers with the chorale group are holed up at Marrakech’s elegant and expansive Palm Plaza Hotel.

Betten came on the phone to say, “If you can imagine a hotel with 400 rooms and we are occupying 12.”

As in California and elsewhere, efforts to slow the spread of the virus that causes coronavirus disease are causing one business after another to shut in Morocco.

Said Betten, of the travel company Music Contact International, “All the restaurants are closed. All the monuments and the public places are closed.” Operators of the hotel the chorale is staying at want to shut down, she said.