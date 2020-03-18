Subscribe

Ways to help others in Sonoma County during the coronavirus pandemic

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 18, 2020, 1:40PM
Updated 51 minutes ago

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

If you want to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic but aren't sure how, here is a list of ways to help while social distancing. We will continue to update this list, so reach out to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with any additions.

Donate

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels, which provides seniors with food, asks for a small monetary donation from its participants, but also does not turn anyone away. The program is seeking monetary donations to help cover the cost of food. To donate, click here.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Redwood Empire Food Bank is seeking both food and monetary donations to help those in need, including people who have become unemployed during the pandemic.

Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank at 3990 Brickway Boulevard in Santa Rosa on weekdays between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. They also can be dropped off at one of the food bank's barrel locations, which can be found here. The most needed items are: tuna and canned meat, peanut butter, canned soups, stews and chili, rice, dry beans, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, high protein granola bars, trail mix and nuts.

If you want to help without leaving your house, the food bank accepts monetary donations here.

------

Support local restaurants and businesses
The shelter-in-place order bans Sonoma County residents from using non-essential services, which includes movie theaters, bars and gyms. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hardware stores and other services that are essential to daily life will remain open.
Restaurants can still provide takeout, delivery and drive-thru services, so ordering out is one way to support them. Another way to support local businesses is to purchase online gift cards to use at a later date.
-----
Donate Blood
Blood donation centers are facing a deficit after blood drives across the Bay Area were canceled due to the coronavirus.
Vitalant, a nonprofit community blood service provider, will remain open throughout the shelter-in-place order because it's considered an essential service. The center is accepting donations from people who are 16 years and older, as long as they haven't been exposed to the coronavirus and haven't recently traveled to one of the countries on this list. Call 877-258-4825 or make an appointment here. There are six Vitalant locations in the Bay Area, including one in Santa Rosa (3505 Industrial Road).


