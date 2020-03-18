Ways to help others in Sonoma County during the coronavirus pandemic
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.
If you want to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic but aren't sure how, here is a list of ways to help while social distancing. We will continue to update this list, so reach out to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with any additions.
Donate
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels, which provides seniors with food, asks for a small monetary donation from its participants, but also does not turn anyone away. The program is seeking monetary donations to help cover the cost of food. To donate, click here.
Redwood Empire Food Bank
Redwood Empire Food Bank is seeking both food and monetary donations to help those in need, including people who have become unemployed during the pandemic.
Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank at 3990 Brickway Boulevard in Santa Rosa on weekdays between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. They also can be dropped off at one of the food bank's barrel locations, which can be found here. The most needed items are: tuna and canned meat, peanut butter, canned soups, stews and chili, rice, dry beans, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, high protein granola bars, trail mix and nuts.
If you want to help without leaving your house, the food bank accepts monetary donations here.
------
