Tell us: How is the coronavirus pandemic affecting your daily life?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 18, 2020, 10:11AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Please tell us about your personal hardships from the coronavirus pandemic

We would like to hear from you regarding how the Sonoma County public health emergency is affecting you.

Are you unable to visit an elderly parent or relative in a nursing home?

Are you having trouble finding daycare for your children, or worried lost income will result in food or housing insecurity?

If the restrictions recently put in place to contain the coronavirus will cause you or your family significant hardship, we’d like to hear your story.

Please reach out to Press Democrat reporter Austin Murphy at Austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com, or call him at 707-521-5214

