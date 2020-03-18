Subscribe

Have questions about coronavirus? Join this Washington Post Q&A

March 18, 2020, 10:53AM
Updated 1 minute ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Have questions about the coronavirus?

We want to help get answers to your questions.

Join Washington Post anchor Libby Casey, Washington Post health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dr. Giovanni Filardo, Director of Epidemiology, Baylor Scott & White Health, and other Washington Post reporters as they answer your questions about what we know now about the coronavirus, staying healthy and preparing for the weeks ahead during a live-streamed event on Thursday, March 19.

Viewers can submit questions here.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

