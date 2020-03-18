How to reach out to The Press Democrat newsroom and reporters

Press Democrat reporters would like to hear your stories about how you are coping during the Sonoma County shutdown.

Please contact our reporters covering your respective communities:

Santa Rosa: Will Schmitt, will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com

Petaluma/South County: Yousef Baig, Yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com

Healdsburg/Windsor: Kevin Fixler, kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com

Sebastopol: Mary Callahan, mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com

Graton/Occidental: Guy Kovner, guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com

Sonoma County county/emergency management: Tyler Silvy, tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com

Business tips: Bill Swindell, bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com