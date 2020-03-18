Subscribe

How to reach out to The Press Democrat newsroom and reporters

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 18, 2020, 11:43AM
Press Democrat reporters would like to hear your stories about how you are coping during the Sonoma County shutdown.

Please contact our reporters covering your respective communities:

Santa Rosa: Will Schmitt, will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com

Petaluma/South County: Yousef Baig, Yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com

Healdsburg/Windsor: Kevin Fixler, kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com

Sebastopol: Mary Callahan, mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com

Graton/Occidental: Guy Kovner, guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com

Sonoma County county/emergency management: Tyler Silvy, tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com

Business tips: Bill Swindell, bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com

