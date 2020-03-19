When will schools reopen in California? Anxious parents in Sonoma County want to know

Millions of parents of school-age children up and down the state of California were forced to confront the same unimaginable question Wednesday.

What if it’s true? What if the schools stay closed through spring, and then summer comes, and 6 million-some-odd kids are forced to stay at home until the traditional start of classes in the middle of August?

No one can say what will happen yet, but the very possibility of monthslong closures sent shock waves throughout the state, where parents already were scrambling to adjust to suspensions in classroom instruction announced just days ago.

“It’s a problem,” said Santa Rosa architect and mother-of-three Robin Stephan, her head shaking back and forth as she contemplated juggling her professional needs with kids at home.

Schools throughout Sonoma County are currently shuttered for spring break. While they would be permitted to operate under social distancing provisions in the shelter-in-place order that took effect Wednesday, local public schools — like many elsewhere around California — notified parents last weekend that children would not be returning to class anytime soon. Instead, students will be asked to learn remotely, through online lessons and instructional packets, for at least a few weeks after spring break to curb the spread of coronavirus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Tuesday, however, that off-site learning would likely continue for the remainder of the school year, given the prospects for a prolonged siege.

Stephani, 47, said she and her husband, who runs a fabrication company, will probably pool resources with a couple of other families and trade off home-schooling responsibilities. But the plan right now? “I don’t know,” she said.

For some families, the transition to home-based learning might be simpler than for others — if there’s a stay-at-home parent not trying to work from home, for instance, or an older sibling who can help with child care. Several such families Wednesday were taking news of a possible classroom-free spring in stride, for the most part.

“I’m lucky,” Sebastopol father-of-two Eric Andruss said as he waited in a staggered line at the Redwood Credit Union branch on Dutton Avenue, where customers were invited in one-by-one. “My wife is a stay-at-home mom. We definitely have a daily routine.”

For others, particularly those juggling work outside the home, the idea was more daunting.

Windsor physical therapist Jonelle Broaddus said she missed news of the governor’s remarks Tuesday night and was alerted by a co-worker the next morning. “I was like, ‘What!?’ ” she said.

Though Broaddus, 38, works part-time, her job takes her out of the house and away from her three kids, ages 2 to 6. Her husband works full time.

If the two children in transitional kindergarten and first grade have to stay home from school, they can spend days at their grandparents’ with their younger sister and cousin. But there would be little opportunity for lessons there, with four kids running around, and Broaddus is worried about finding time for home-schooling and keeping them from falling behind.

“‘I definitely agree with being as safe as possible,” she said. “It’s just, it is difficult, and it will be difficult, if we have to home-school them.”

Lupe Navarro displayed a rather adventurous spirit about the days ahead at home with her 7-year-old son as she shopped for books at Target, choosing fun ones to keep her second-grader reading — “Bad Guys” anyone? — in addition to enriching activities like geography bingo.