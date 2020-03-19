Mendocino, Lake, Napa county health officers order people to stay home to slow spread of coronavirus

Three more North Coast counties are ordering residents to stay home, starting with Mendocino County where the public health officer Wednesday announced its first local confirmed case of the coronavirus and told people to begin a three-week isolation at 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Similar community isolation orders go into effect in Lake County at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and 12:01 a.m. Friday in Napa County, directives made by public health officers in those counties out of concern over the high rate of COVID-19 throughout the Bay Area.

Dr. Noemi Doohan, Mendocino County’s public health officer, said the resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is in stable condition and “is being placed in isolation.”

The individual, who was not identified, had come into contact with someone else with the virus, Doohan said in a statement.

The directives in Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties, mirror those in Sonoma and other Bay Area counties and are aimed at strictly curbing all but basic errands for food, medicine and health care. Many businesses are being told to halt operations apart from those considered essential to infrastructure, health and other mainstays of modern life.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.