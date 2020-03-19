Photos show Sonoma County in 1960

Bay Area census reports showed an increase in population in Sonoma County from 1950 to 1960 of 42.5% from 103,405 to 147,375.

In the first year of the swinging 60s, the area was beginning to transition from a sleepy farm community to thriving metropolis.

With Hugh Codding at the helm, the building boom that began in the 1950s continued into the 1960s with developments including the Santa Rosa Enterprises airport opening in August 1960.

Other significant events included a civil rights protest at Santa Rosa’s Woolworth’s and Kress stores on March 12, 1960.

During the informal protest, NAACP members picketed the Santa Rosa branch in solidarity with African Americans who were denied service at lunch counters in the South. Noting his stores willingness to serve all, local Woolworth manager Henry Ross said, “It’s democracy at work. We’re in business to serve and sell to the public regardless of race or color.”

Later in March, a report by Santa Rosa’s chief building official Ray Baker and Capt. Michael Turnick of the fire prevention bureau, indicated that the Santa Rosa Public Library building was not suitable for remodeling and that preservation of the classic 1903 Carnegie library building was not practical. Plans were drawn up later that year for the modern branch on Third and E streets.

On April 22, federal bank robbery charges were brought up against six Santa Rosa Junior College students suspected of prank gone wrong at a local bank.

Pretending to be gangsters for SRJC’s “Character Day,” the students attempted to stage a fake holdup in the Santa Rosa branch of the Bank of America. The charges were dropped May 13 after a stern lecture by a judge.

On May 13, Luther Burbank Memorial Gardens, the experimental gardens where plant breeder Luther Burbank lived and worked, were dedicated in Santa Rosa. U.S. Undersecretary of the Interior Elmer Bennett spoke at the ceremony praising the city of Santa Rosa for “recognizing the lasting value of this park and preserving it for all time as a fitting memorial to one of America’s great.”

On May 25, the Disney movie version of “Pollyanna” was released. Starring Hayley Mills and Jane Wyman, several scenes were filmed on location at the McDonald Mansion, Mableton, on McDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa. Child actress Mills won a special Academy Award for her role as Pollyana, as the most outstanding juvenile performance in 1960.

In June 1960, Pacific Gas & Electric Company’s first geothermal unit at The Geysers began rolling with steam. The unit went into commercial operation the following September.

In August, actress Jayne Mansfield and her husband, Mr. America Mickey Hargitay, came to town to promote the Cotati Sports Car Races and to celebrate the opening of the Santa Rosa Enterprises airstrip.

Although a private plane had been arranged to take Mansfield to her several engagements, she announced that her movie contract forbade her from traveling in private planes so a car was quickly arranged. Mansfield died seven years later in a tragic crash.

Click through our gallery above to catch a glimpse of life in Sonoma County in 1960.