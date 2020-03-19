How the shelter-in-place order affects Santa Rosa police
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.
How the Santa Rosa Police Department prioritizes and responds to calls is changing during Sonoma County's shelter-in-place order.
In a video posted to Facebook Wednesday, Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro explained how police are enforcing the order and changes they've made to keep officers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am asking you for voluntary compliance in the interest of community health and safety," Navarro said in the video. "While a violation of the order is a misdemeanor, we would rather focus on priority calls for service."
Temporary changes the police department has made include limiting face-to-face contact to emergency situations, prioritizing crimes against people over crimes against property and closing the police station's lobby to visitors.
"If you call on us and we ask you to step outside your home or essential business to speak to our officers, please know it is for our collective safety," Navarro said in the video.
The department also is requesting that people file police reports online at SRCity.org/ReportACrime.
For more information, watch the video below. Click here to watch it in Spanish.
The Press Democrat wants to know what stories you see emerging and what you're experiencing locally during the shelter-in-place order. Reach out to us at coronavirus@pressdemocrat.com.
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.