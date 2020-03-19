Whole Foods, Safeway, Oliver's among grocery stores offering seniors-only hours during coronavirus pandemic

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

Safeway, Whole Foods and other local grocery stores have set up hours for seniors and people with underlying medical conditions to shop away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Safeway has announced that it is reserving its stores from 6-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for customers who need to shop away from crowds.

"During those times, we ask that you avoid shopping so that the stores can be available for senior citizens, and other at-risk members of our community such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems," Safeway said in a statement on its Facebook Page.

Whole Foods throughout Sonoma County are opening their doors from 8-9 a.m. every day for customers who are 60 years and older, according to a news release. Stores also will close up to two hours early to give employees time to sanitize and restock shelves. Click here for more information, and click here for a list of store locations and hours.

Target is reserving its first hour every Wednesday for seniors and people with underlying medical conditions, according to its website. In Santa Rosa and Petaluma, the stores will open to these residents from 8-9 a.m.

Oliver's Market is opening its doors to seniors from 6-7 a.m. every day. It also is offering seniors a 10% discount, according its website.

Raley's is not offering special hours but is assembling bags of groceries for seniors available for store pickup beginning on Saturday, March 21. Seniors have two options: a $20 bag of groceries that includes produce and pantry item or a $35-bag that includes ready-to-eat meals. The groceries will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and people will be limited to one bag per family per day. Get more information here.

Trader Joe's and Lucky are not offering special hours for seniors.

Although these hours are intended to keep people at higher risk of coronavirus away from crowds, some experts also have expressed concern that the stores could be overcrowded at these hours as well.

If you're worried, it's best to have a family member or friend shop for you, Dr. Alysa Krain, who specializes in geriatric medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, told The Washington Post.

"It was a good idea in general, but it's a little bit dangerous if it's not controlled," Krain told the publication.