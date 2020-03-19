Subscribe

California mountains blanketed in snow after March storms

JOHN ANTCZAK
ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 19, 2020, 10:57AM
LOS ANGELES — California mountains are blanketed in snow and much of the state has had plenty of rain in a remarkable March turnabout from the extremely dry first two months of the year.

The most recent statewide storm started during the weekend and, despite diminishing, snow snowfall and showers were still occurring here and there.

In the Sierra Nevada, Homewood Mountain Resort on the west shore of Lake Tahoe reported late Tuesday a storm total of 114 inches (289.5 centimeters) of snow at its summit and 74 inches (188 centimeters) at the base.

About 120 miles to the south, Mammoth Mountain reported storm snowfall totals ranging from 37-46 inches (94-116.8 centimeters).

Like most mountain resorts, both resorts are closed due to the coronavirus threat, but the snow is not going to waste.

The Sierra snowpack is an important part of California’s water supply and, after promising December storms, it dwindled rapidly through January and February and by last week the U.S. Drought Monitor said 78.5% of California was in moderate drought or abnormally dry.

The monitor’s next report comes out Thursday.

In Southern California, downtown Los Angeles has received 2.8 inches (7.1 centimeters) of rain so far this month, more than an inch above normal to date

