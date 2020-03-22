New world order: How Sonoma County residents cope, adapt, worry during pandemic pall

Dave Blomster stood in front of his business, cordless drill in hand, as if challenging the coronavirus to a duel.

Blomster, owner of Pat’s International restaurant on Main Street in Guerneville, wasn’t challenging the virus so much as he was responding to the restrictions put in place to check its spread.

This was Wednesday morning, the first day of Sonoma County’s mandatory stay-at-home rules, which allowed restaurants to remain open, but only for drive-thru, delivery or carryout.

So he was installing a takeout window.

“Honestly, I don’t have that much anxiety about it,” said Blomster of the strange new world order to which he’d awakened. “You get up in the morning and do what you’ve gotta do. We’ve been through it many times.”

This COVID-19 outbreak, he allowed, was different from the floods and fires that have previously wracked the region. It’s a more elusive, far-reaching foe. How and when this ends remains a mystery.

Thus the takeout window. “I’ll leave it up for three weeks,” he said. “Or however long we have to go.”

It’s unclear how long it will take to recover from this global pandemic, or what will be its final personal and economic toll. By Saturday night, one person had died in the county and more than 20 local residents had been stricken. Worldwide, it had infected over 296,000 people and killed more than 12,800, including 23 in California and 322 in the United States. Last week total cases in California rocketed 227% to 1,247.

But there’s universal agreement that it’s going to be longer than three weeks — which is the length of the current home isolation order from county public health officials. Much longer. As Sonoma County residents endured their first, surreal days of mandatory sequestration last week, we spoke with a cross-section of people about how they’re coping, from the artist whose shows were canceled, to the student whose college graduation was postponed, to the father unsure of how he’s going to feed his young family. Those not already feeling the effects of the new coronavirus know it’s on the way. And they’re scared.

“I am extraordinarily worried,” said Jennielynn Holmes, “not just about this initial crisis, but about the crisis that’s coming six or nine months from now.”

Holmes, chief program officer for Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, fears that mass, coronavirus-related layoffs will result in a “huge wave” of newly homeless.

The nonprofit Corazon Healdsburg will step in to help keep food on the tables of some of the North Bay’s neediest, as it did after the Tubbs and Kincade fires. But those disasters occurred during sound economic times. “We are now in a very different climate,” said Corazon CEO Ariel Kelley. After watching the stock market nosedive since mid-February, affluent donors who gave generously after the fires “may not be feeling as philanthropic” said Kelley, who worries about the scope of this crisis, and what lies ahead.

For many, the pain and dread are already here.

Cash crunch

Nathaniel Felciano-Mar has been lying awake nights, trying to make the numbers work. He can’t do it.

Felciano-Mar, 31, of Geyserville, is a welder and father of three children under 10 who moonlighted as a server at Mary’s Pizza Shack in Santa Rosa. He did, at least, until that job went away last week.