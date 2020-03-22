Subscribe

New world order: How Sonoma County residents cope, adapt, worry during pandemic pall

AUSTIN MURPHY AND MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 21, 2020, 11:07PM
March 21, 2020, 11:07PM

Dave Blomster stood in front of his business, cordless drill in hand, as if challenging the coronavirus to a duel.

Blomster, owner of Pat’s International restaurant on Main Street in Guerneville, wasn’t challenging the virus so much as he was responding to the restrictions put in place to check its spread.

This was Wednesday morning, the first day of Sonoma County’s mandatory stay-at-home rules, which allowed restaurants to remain open, but only for drive-thru, delivery or carryout.

So he was installing a takeout window.

“Honestly, I don’t have that much anxiety about it,” said Blomster of the strange new world order to which he’d awakened. “You get up in the morning and do what you’ve gotta do. We’ve been through it many times.”

This COVID-19 outbreak, he allowed, was different from the floods and fires that have previously wracked the region. It’s a more elusive, far-reaching foe. How and when this ends remains a mystery.

Thus the takeout window. “I’ll leave it up for three weeks,” he said. “Or however long we have to go.”

It’s unclear how long it will take to recover from this global pandemic, or what will be its final personal and economic toll. By Saturday night, one person had died in the county and more than 20 local residents had been stricken. Worldwide, it had infected over 296,000 people and killed more than 12,800, including 23 in California and 322 in the United States. Last week total cases in California rocketed 227% to 1,247.

But there’s universal agreement that it’s going to be longer than three weeks — which is the length of the current home isolation order from county public health officials. Much longer. As Sonoma County residents endured their first, surreal days of mandatory sequestration last week, we spoke with a cross-section of people about how they’re coping, from the artist whose shows were canceled, to the student whose college graduation was postponed, to the father unsure of how he’s going to feed his young family. Those not already feeling the effects of the new coronavirus know it’s on the way. And they’re scared.

“I am extraordinarily worried,” said Jennielynn Holmes, “not just about this initial crisis, but about the crisis that’s coming six or nine months from now.”

Holmes, chief program officer for Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, fears that mass, coronavirus-related layoffs will result in a “huge wave” of newly homeless.

The nonprofit Corazon Healdsburg will step in to help keep food on the tables of some of the North Bay’s neediest, as it did after the Tubbs and Kincade fires. But those disasters occurred during sound economic times. “We are now in a very different climate,” said Corazon CEO Ariel Kelley. After watching the stock market nosedive since mid-February, affluent donors who gave generously after the fires “may not be feeling as philanthropic” said Kelley, who worries about the scope of this crisis, and what lies ahead.

For many, the pain and dread are already here.

Cash crunch

Nathaniel Felciano-Mar has been lying awake nights, trying to make the numbers work. He can’t do it.

Felciano-Mar, 31, of Geyserville, is a welder and father of three children under 10 who moonlighted as a server at Mary’s Pizza Shack in Santa Rosa. He did, at least, until that job went away last week.

His wife, Elsie, also worked two jobs, in the office of a fencing company and as a server at Mary’s, where they met and fell in love and which let her go as well. Both made $13 an hour, plus tips, at the pizza place.

The cash they earned waiting tables went for basic necessities ­­— gas, milk, groceries. With that income stream gone, he predicted, “we’re gonna be right up against it, trying to stretch our paychecks.”

Stretch as they might, he fears, “one or two essential bills” might go unpaid.

He’s grateful to his mother, who retired recently, and provides free daycare. He appreciates the support his in-laws provide. But the harsh truth remains. He and wife will be short at the end of the month.

“Is my cellphone going to get turned off? Is our power going to get shut off?” he wondered.

Such are his thoughts as he drifts off at night, trying to make the numbers work.

Career dream on hold

Gia Vacek’s printed graduation announcements arrived in the mail Wednesday ­— the first day of mainly staying indoors.

What should have given her joy added insult to injury, and not just because of the misspelling. Vacek, of Santa Rosa, was on course to graduate magna cum laude from the Culinary Institute of America in New York, not “maxima” cum laude, as it said on the invite.

As things stand now, her graduation is on hold. Nearing the end of a required semester at the Institute’s St. Helena campus, Vacek and her classmates were attending a luncheon the week before, celebrating the imminent completion of their coursework. That’s when they all got the same email on their phones: those courses had been canceled.

It’s not clear when she’ll be able to finish her degree. Nor is it clear when she can begin pursuing her career ambition to “go to the East Coast and get a job in a bakery.”

“That dream’s on hold for a year or two,” she surmised.

Why so long? She figures it could take that long for the economy to come back, for businesses to start hiring, “and for people to start going out to eat again.”

A Maria Carrillo High School graduate, Vacek turned 22 on Tuesday. It was during her modest birthday party that shelter-in-place announcement arrived. Those restrictions kicked in the next day, the same day her invitations came in the mail.

Typo or not, she’s tempted to hang on to them. When her graduation does, finally arrive, “I’ll just scratch out the date” ­— right now it says May 7, 2020 — and write in the correct one, even though she has no idea when that might be.

Undaunted artist

The cascade of cancellations began on Monday for Sonoma artist Jennifer La Pierre, a flood of bad news in her in-box wiping out an entire spring season of shows and exhibitions in one day.

There was little time for self-pity. There were her two daughters to soothe. La Pierre’s youngest, Lena Temko, 17, was crushed. All of her upcoming swim meets were canceled, a bitter disappointment after all those hours of training. The teen had an entry in the Sonoma Valley Film Festival that she and her friends had been working on for three months. Canceled. And what about prom? Oldest daughter Elise Temko, a junior at Sonoma State University, was home for spring break and wondering what next, with all classes going online.

If you’re a mother you tend to your flock first. Let them cry it out, take care of filling the pantry, then pull everyone together.

“They’ve never had to go through anything like this. For them, socially not being around people is a huge adjustment,” said La Pierre, who talked one-on-one with each daughter, helping them through their emotions and to focus on moving forward when all their plans were instantly erased.

La Pierre, 55, had her own disappointments to process. The Other Art Fair in Dallas, a gathering of 120 international artists, was a opportunity lost, as was the The San Diego Artwalk, which draws 100,000 people. She’d already pulled out of the massive international LA Art Show in mid-February due to fear of the coronavirus.

Undaunted, as a mom and an artist, La Pierre determined to model resilience rather than meltdown in the middle of this crisis. On Monday, she turned her dining room into a studio crowded with 15 canvases in progress and got to work painting. At the same time, she began planning a one-woman virtual pop-up art show. On April 2, the day of the next Sonoma ArtWalk, now canceled, she will welcome people to her studio online via Instagram. She will dress up as she would for any show opening, chat with her virtual guests about her art, and then welcome people to enter her website to browse further.

La Pierre took heart when she saw her eldest checking out an art tutorial on YouTube. Her goal for herself and her daughters, she said, “is not to just sit here and say we can’t do anything. Look around. We’ve got this opportunity. Let’s learn something.”

‘How much toilet paper does one person need?’

By 7:55 on Wednesday morning, day one of the county’s public health emergency shutdown of normal daily life, a line of three-dozen shoppers had assembled in surprisingly orderly fashion outside the doors of the Target store in Petaluma.

The fear and anxiety was diminished by the glad news circulating among those in line: overnight, a truck had delivered eight pallets of bathroom tissue — more than twice the usual amount.

Several minutes before the doors opened at 8 a.m., security manager Toby Hall reminded shoppers they would be limited to one package of the following items: paper towels, toilet paper and disinfecting wipes. To the woman who thanked him for his courtesy, he replied, “Thank you, for bringing a smile.”

A husky man in a Diesel hoodie had a follow-up question about the toilet paper ration:

“One roll?”

“No, no — one package” of two dozen or more rolls, Hall assured him, as laughter rippled through the queue.

The shopper, Eduardo Mendoza, is a 37-year-old general contractor shopping for his parents, who are 74 and live with him, his wife and their young children.

Inside, customers beelined like Oklahoma sooners to the northwest corner of the store, where the bathroom tissue was stacked. Four out of five people in the checkout lines bore a bundle of the white stuff in their carts.

One who did not was Tony, who referred to those stocking up on bathroom tissue as “the crazies.”

“How much toilet paper does one person need?”

Grandparent-sitting

Every morning for the past week, Pam and Leroy Meyer have been ready and waiting for two crucial calls. They are prepared with puppets, picture books and musical instruments for the moment, usually about 9 a.m., when granddaughter Ave, 4 ½, and her little sister, Gabrielle, 2, call Mimi and Papa through Facebook Messenger.

The girls start out chatting with Kermit the Frog. Inevitably they ask for a story. Then Leroy, a retired Santa Rosa Kaiser cardiologist, pulls out his guitar or his accordion and starts to play kid-pleasers like “The Wheels on the Bus” and “Old McDonald.” He also has been boning up on all the Disney Princess songs so the girls, cooped up at home in Orange County, can don their gowns, and jump around and sing.

Around 12:30 p.m. another call comes through Facetime from Alistair, 3 ½, and Quinten, 1 ½, confined at home in Berkeley.

Call it grandparent-sitting in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. With both of their sons and daughters-in-law struggling to work at home with daycare and preschool centers closed, the Meyers have figured out a way to rig up some support from the comfort of their dining room table.

“If we can keep their attention for an hour, or even a half hour, it helps their parents do something else for awhile,” Pam Meyer said. “And we love spending time with them.”

Unable to run down and provide in-person help — both are in their late 60s, and Pam has respiratory issues — they created a workaround for the quarantine, conducting daily play dates from their dining room table here in Sonoma County.

At first they tried patching in all the kids at once but chaos ensued. Now everyone is adjusting to the new routine. So far, the kids have been easy to please.

“The second day I brought out a new book,” Pam said, “but they said no. I want the story from yesterday.”

‘The last thing we needed’

“Everything will happen,” said Jobee Farrer, appearing to channel Deepak Chopra, “it will now just happen later.”

His house on Wikiup Bridge Way, which burned in the 2017 Tubbs fire, was scheduled to be finished by late spring, early summer, he said. Now, he has no idea when he’ll be moving in.

The house is well along, said Tom Snyder, his general contractor. But the county’s shelter-in-place order brought the project to a halt. Not because contractors aren’t allowed to work. The county explicitly states that work on homes in areas still rebuilding is “essential,” and may proceed.

But laborers can’t build without construction materials. Farrer’s house has been prepped for tile work, but the tiles he ordered are sitting in a locked Bay Area warehouse that won’t open until the business reopens — on April 7 at the earliest.

“As if we didn’t have enough problems” with fires, evacuations, power shut-offs, labor and material shortages, Farrer said. “Getting this was the last thing we needed.”

In the meantime, he’s taking it day by day.

Snyder is building another house, this one in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood, that’s even closer to completion. “We’re at the end of the job, literally three days” from final inspection, Snyder said Wednesday.

But the appliances hadn’t yet been installed. They were sitting three blocks away, locked at Asien’s Appliance on Piner Road.

“One way or another,” said Snyder, sounding deeply determined, “we’re gonna work that one out.” He was reluctant to be more specific.

Sure enough, he texted a reporter Friday afternoon: “They are installed.”

Cooking class with Robin

It’s just before noon Friday and Robin Estes is about to go live. Her iPad is perched atop a carton of coke set on the top rung of a blue utility ladder on one side of her Rincon Valley kitchen.

She’s dressed in denim overalls and a red T-shirt, her dark hair pulled up in a bun. As her guests begin to arrive for her online cooking club, she greets them by name.

“Hey Jan! I hope you’re feeling better.”

On any other day, Estes would be checking in to her Fountaingrove law office. But the attorney and mother of two grown sons, like the rest of California and much of the country, is finding ways to connect with friends, and avoid cabin fever, in the new age of social distancing.

Last week she and her husband were supposed to board a cruise ship bound for the Panama Canal, their first out-of-country vacation together since their children were young. Instead, Estes, who has asthma and is taking the homebound order very seriously, turned to one of the things she loves best.

“Cooking is always my stress-coping mechanism, or gardening or running,” said Estes, an accomplished home cook who took chef training classes from well-known pastry chef Mary Bergin, who previously taught at Sur la Table in Santa Rosa.

She was talking with several friends with kids, one who is raising her five grandchildren, and the idea popped up helping them with some online cooking classes.

“Cooking is one of the ways I show love,” she said.

She took on the challenge, going live Monday with a step-by-step demonstration on making peach pie — both single and double crust. That was followed by pomegranate jelly. For St. Patrick’s Day, she whipped up corned beef and cabbage. Viewers grew to 45 by Friday, when the menu called for quick and dirty enchiladas and guacamole.

There were a few technical glitches to work out on the launch. Not knowing how to position her phone, she at first mistakenly went live upside down, and then sideways. Dog Bella occasionally barks. But it’s homemade, and like the food, done with love.

‘We’re open’

Back in Guerneville at Pat’s International, Dave Blomster was cutting boards and drilling holes for his new takeout food window.

A couple out walking their dog stopped to greet him.

“How you holding up?” asked the man.

“Just fine,” Blomster said. “Hey, we’ll have pozole at 3 o’clock.”

“I might take advantage of that,” the woman replied.

“And I think I’ll put my benches outside, too,” Blomster said.

That would seem to go against the grain of shelter-in-place, but there was a lot of that going around in Guerneville, some of whose merchants chose an elastic interpretation of the phrase “essential services.” Just down Main Street, the Guerneville 5 &10 variety store was open for business, as was Guerneville Liquor, across the street.

“We’re open,” said Sam Shaw, from behind the counter at the liquor store on Wednesday morning, “but we’re not doing any business.” On nonpandemic days, he’ll have 250 to 400 people in the store. On this day, he’d be happy with 25.

Many of his customers are the restaurant and hospitality workers now being laid off, en masse. At the restaurant Brot, also on Main Street, manager Mags van der Veen had just taped a sign to the window that announced: “We Are Open For Takeout.”

The day before, she’d laid off most of her staff. Because she didn’t want people congregating, face to face, she was forced to let them go over the phone. “It’s like breaking up with someone over the phone,” she said, shaking her head in disappointment. “You don’t do that.”

In normal times, you don’t.

“This is the new normal,” van der Veen said, gesturing up and down the near-deserted street. “I just hope it’s not the long normal, you know?”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ausmurph88. You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5204. On Twitter @megmcconahey.

