Two new coronavirus cases reported Saturday in Sonoma County

Public health officials on Saturday reported two new cases of the coronavirus are confirmed in Sonoma County, bringing the total cases here to 24 people including a patient who died Friday.

County health officials would not release any information about the new cases or the single death. They say they are still investigating where and how the two new patients became infected with the virus that’s spread into a global pandemic.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s interim health officer, said the rising number of people diagnosed with the virus was not surprising given the potential for it to spread. But she said public health measures, such as her unprecedented order effective Wednesday for people countywide to largely stay at home will help keep the infection rates from increasing exponentially. Practically, her directive mostly shut down county commerce and allows people to run errands like food shopping and to go outside for fresh air, but urges people to keep a safe social distance of at least 6 feet.

“Everyone in Sonoma County is feeling the somber reality of losing one of our own with coronavirus, and we’re starting to see how quickly this could spread locally if we let it go unchecked,” Mase said. “We’re in a good place. We started to limit the spread by only leaving our homes for essential activities right after seeing that the virus was in our community.”

The local resident who died Friday afternoon at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital was an elderly man who had underlying health conditions and recently went on a cruise, said a Sutter hospital source who requested anonymity.

Regarding local testing for the virus, the county public health lab so far has conducted 464 coronavirus tests. Of these, 415 were negative and the results of 25 are still pending.

According to the latest county public health data, officials have determined origins of 11 of the 24 positive cases of the coronavirus. Officials said five of the patients were infected by community transmission, another five were related to travel and three came in close contact with someone who was infected.

