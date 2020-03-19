Subscribe

Sonoma County officials confirm new coronavirus patient, boosting total to 9

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2020, 2:57PM
How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to climb in Sonoma County, reaching nine Thursday afternoon, the second day of the county’s sweeping public health emergency order to largely stay home, an unprecedented step to curb the spread of the global pandemic.

At least three of the local coronavirus patients are health care workers and two were infected on a cruise to Mexico. But Sonoma County has refused to release other basic information about residents who have tested positive, including age, gender, the severity of any symptoms they may have or who may have come into contact with them, citing broad patient privacy laws.

Local hospitals have also refused to confirm whether they are treating any coronavirus patients.

