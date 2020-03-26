Some businesses shun countywide shutdown as 'essential' operations continue

The Press Democrat wants to know what stories you see emerging and what you’re experiencing locally during the shelter-in-place order. Reach out to us at coronavirus@pressdemocrat.com.

— Lawyers, accountants and other professional services “when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities”

— Plumbers, electricians and other service providers necessary for sanitation of homes and essential businesses

These businesses are deemed essential under Health Officer Sundari Mase’s shelter-in-place order, which also allows operation of “businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home” and “businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate.”

Jim Curoso’s Santa Rosa plumbing business has been booming since last week, when Sonoma County residents were given historic orders to stay home to curb the coronavirus pandemic. People stocked up on toilet paper, ramped up cooking and started hunkering down —­ spurring a wave of calls for home help that have kept Curoso and other plumbers very busy.

“Ever since everyone’s been in the house, it’s been crazy,” Curoso said Wednesday.

But the shelter-at-home life imposed last week by Sundari Mase, the county health officer, has dramatically shuttered or hampered a wide range of other business operating in Sonoma County, with a similar dropoff in private sector activity seen statewide and across the nation in places ordered to shut down.

Only businesses that provide “essential products and services” or that “supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate” are allowed to stay open under the three-week order, provided they comply with social distancing requirements.

For restaurants, the order instructs them to close or limit food service to takeout or delivery options only, and residents have responded, in part, by breaking out the recipe books and firing up the stove.

The pandemic has prompted Curoso to take extra jobsite precautions to avoid spreading or contracting COVID-19, the respiratory virus caused by the new coronavirus. And for Curoso and his three employees, the surge in home cooking means unclogging more kitchen sinks and responding to after-hours calls. On Tuesday, his work took him to 10:30 p.m.

“Everyone’s a little bit on edge,” Curoso said, “but the customers are pretty thankful and understanding.”

Curoso is allowed to keep working under Mase’s three-week shelter order because plumbing is specifically called out as an example of an essential business, a category that also includes hospitals, grocery and hardware stores, gas stations, laundromats and dry cleaners and a narrow range of other businesses that provide or allow for access to necessary goods and services.

But the distinction is not exact, leaving more than a few shoppers befuddled on their trips out of the house when they find a store opened that they expected to be closed. What about that nail salon? That barbershop? That tobacco and vape retailer?

And local enforcement so far has been lax.

Officials have adopted a policy of education, not punishment, while noting they have authority should they could choose to crack down on defiant businesses.

“We’ve had some reports that certain businesses are open or it’s clear that not everybody is actually in line with the shelter-in-place,” Mase said Tuesday. “So we wanted to ensure that our law enforcement, when they are made aware of such things, go and check them out and see if there is any need for them to gently nudge (business owners) and say, ‘Oh you’re not in compliance with the order.’”

Mase’s order spells out numerous types of essential businesses and allows others to operate with limits, but it leaves more than a few proprietors asking themselves: Are we essential or non-essential?

The answer can be elusive.

Crossing the Jordan, a nonprofit that sells used clothes to fund its mission of helping abuse victims, homeless people and recovering addicts, had retail shops that remained opened to shoppers until late Tuesday morning.