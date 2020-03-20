Napa woman arrested on suspicion of fraudulently raising funds for school lunch program

A Napa woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fraudulently raising funds on behalf of the Napa Valley Unified School District’s school lunch program, officials said.

Kylie Kirkpatrick, 43, was booked on 20 charges, including six counts of felony grand theft and 12 misdemeanor counts of petty theft, Napa police said in a news release. She is being held in Napa County Jail on $100,000 bail, according to the jail’s website.

Napa police began investigating Kirkpatrick in January, after receiving a report that Kirkpatrick was allegedly fraudulently raising funds for the school district’s school lunch program — activities that were not coordinated or sanctioned by the school district, police said.

Officials served search warrants on several financial institutions, electronic payment platforms, email and social media providers in their investigation into Kirkpatrick. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office then filed the criminal complaint against her, alleging that Kirkpatrick committed theft and fraud from May 24, 2019, through March 17, 2020.

Kirkpatrick gained national attention last year when she said her then 9-year-old son used his own money to pay off the outstanding school lunch debt of his third grade class.

Kirkpatrick’s son, now 10, was placed with a family member, with approval from the Napa County Child Welfare Services, police said.