Officials believe white substance in Santa Rosa Creek was paint

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2020, 10:31PM
Updated 23 minutes ago

A hazardous materials team was called out to investigate what officials suspect was paint in Santa Rosa Creek near Northwest Community Park on Thursday.

Just after 2 p.m., officials received a call from someone who saw a white substance in the creek, said Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal. The substance in the creek stretched from the west side of the park to the east for about half a mile to three-quarters of a mile.

After sampling the substance and conducting some tests, officials determined that the substance was most likely paint. They surveyed storm drain inlets in the area, and determined that the paint likely originated from a backyard drain of a home somewhere east of Hilliard Comstock Middle High School, Lowenthal said. The person responsible for the paint hasn’t yet been determined.

The city’s creek biologist and Sonoma County’s Fish and Wildlife Commission are determining how to clean the creek, Lowenthal said. So far, it doesn’t appear that any wildlife in the area are in distress, but the creek biologist will do further evaluation to confirm that. While Lowenthal didn’t know the exact quantity of paint that had spilled into the creek, he said it “looks like a significant amount.”

“We want to remind residents that the only thing that’s supposed to go in the storm drain is water,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdttenemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

