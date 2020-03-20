Doctors say U.S. shortage of protective gear is dire

The Open Cities Community Health Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, is considering shutting down because it doesn’t have enough face masks. Doctors at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis are performing invasive procedures with loose fitting surgical masks rather than the tight respirator masks recommended by health agencies. At a Los Angeles emergency room, doctors given a box of expired masks, and when they tried to put them on, the elastic bands snapped.

With coronavirus cases soaring, doctors, nurses and other front-line medical workers across the United States are confronting a dire shortage of masks, surgical gowns and eye gear to protect them from the virus.

In interviews, doctors expressed soaring anxiety, fearing they could expose not only themselves to the virus, but also their families and others.

“There’s absolutely no way to protect myself,” said Dr. Faezah A. Bux, an anesthesiologist in central Kentucky who in recent days had to intubate several elderly patients in respiratory distress without the N95 masks and protective eye gear recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Not only can I not protect myself, I can’t protect my patients.”

At a White House briefing on Thursday, President Donald Trump said that millions of masks were in production and that the federal government had made efforts to address the shortages, though he did not provide details. But he said it was largely up to governors to deal with the problem.

“The federal governments aren’t supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items and then shipping,” Trump said. “You know, we’re not a shipping clerk.”

While doctors grappled with supply problems, the State Department advised Americans who are abroad to either come home now or plan to stay overseas until the pandemic is under control. In Italy, the death toll is now more than 3,400, a higher number of fatalities than even in China.

At home, the number of reported cases grew to over 10,000. Trump said the United States was expanding trials for possible treatments, but wasn’t clear on how that would be done.

The president also said there were no immediate plans to activate the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law he invoked on Wednesday that authorizes presidents to take extraordinary action to force American industry to ramp up production of equipment needed for national security.

“We hope we are not going to need it,” he said.

The president’s optimistic statements contrasted starkly with the situation on the ground, particularly in Washington and New York, the states with the largest number of coronavirus cases.

Earlier this week, administrators informed doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan that they were down to a one-week’s supply of respirator masks, but were working to get more, according to a physician familiar with the situation.

Rebecca Bartles, who heads infection prevention efforts for the Providence St. Joseph hospital chain based in Washington, said it was only a matter of days before some of the system’s 51 hospitals and 800 clinics run out of personal protective equipment, often referred to as PPE — a situation that imperils the nation’s ability to respond to a pandemic still in its early stages.

“We’re on mile one of a marathon. If we’re out of PPE now, what does mile 25 look like?” she said.