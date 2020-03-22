Subscribe

Harvey’s Gourmet Mini Donuts an El Verano draw

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 22, 2020, 1:59AM
if you go

What: Harvey’s Gourmet Mini Donuts

Where: Pop-up events held at Harvey’s headquarters, 19030 Railroad Ave., Sonoma. Harvey’s Donut Bar coming soon to the Sonoma Plaza, in the El Paseo courtyard near the Sonoma Mission.

When: Pop-ups held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. most Fridays but on hiatus during the statewide coronavirus shutdown.

Cost: Mini doughnuts sold by the dozen; prices start at $6 for classics, $7 with glaze, $8 with a topping. Doughnut sundaes are $8-$10. Friday night specials vary.

Bookings: Harvey’s mobile service is available for events. The El Verano venue is available for weddings and gatherings.

Details: 707-935-5908, harveysdonuts.com, harveysdonuts@yahoo.com. Also visit Harvey’s Gourmet Donuts page on Facebook.

Eating doughnuts is an unparalleled experience at Harvey’s Gourmet Mini Donuts, where petite puffs of dough turn into delectable treats while you watch.

A captivating vintage doughnut machine churns out the tasty morsels, dropping dollops of dough into a river of sizzling soy oil. Mechanical flippers turn the doughnuts from side to side in frying troughs as they cook to perfection — light on the inside, with a crispy outer coating.

“I like that little doughnut machine. It’s mesmerizing,” said Rob Mercieca, who was visiting the final pop-up event at Harvey’s headquarters in the El Verano neighborhood of Sonoma Valley before much of the county shut down last week. The retiree watched the process before sitting down with a cup of coffee and a colorful paper cone filled with a dozen bite-sized hot doughnuts coated with a mixture of granulated sugar and cinnamon.

“It’s as much entertainment as it is food service,” said proprietor Harvey Cohen, known for his towering black top hat, gray ponytail and broad mustache. “They’re mesmerized. That’s the key word. They say they’re ‘mesmerized’ all the time.”

His Friday night pop-up sessions, which are on hold until further notice because of the coronavirus emergency, are a welcome offering in the unincorporated community west of downtown Sonoma. “They’re all telling me it’s really needed,” said Cohen, 70, a Glen Ellen resident. “It’s the place to come.”

Although Harvey’s has been in business for corporate events, weddings and other private engagements for more than a decade, locals typically had to attend the seasonal Tuesday night farmers market to purchase the made-to-order doughnuts.

Not any longer. In addition to introducing weekly pop-ups last summer, Cohen is finalizing permits to open a shop on the Sonoma Plaza, in the El Paseo courtyard near the Sonoma Mission. The El Verano pop-ups on Friday nights will eventually continue, with the addition of live music and possibly another day or two. From 150 to 200 people of all ages typically stop by the pop-ups, for take-out or to mingle in the cafe or tree-shaded courtyard.

“I have a 90-year-old regular, and everyone brings their little kids,” Cohen said.

For Cohen, his namesake business is not just sweet success, it’s a community-building venture as well. While catered events across the Bay Area are his mainstay, he enjoys bringing people together at the pop-ups and as a vendor at the farmers market, where lines regularly form for his sweet treats — served complete with a plastic fork to gather up every bit of coating, glaze and toppings.

Doughnuts are served in Harvey’s trademark paper cones — various colors of polka dots or coordinating colors for special events or themed celebrations.

All doughnuts are cake style (25 calories in naked form) and can be customized with everything from powdered sugar to caramel, chocolate, lemon, maple and sugar glazes and topped with sprinkles, almonds, M&Ms, marshmallows and more.

There are specialty finishes, too, like key lime pie and S’mores, and doughnut sundaes including “The Chocolate Grail” with chocolate glaze, mini chocolate chips, hot fudge and Oreos. Harvey’s also can make gluten-free and vegan recipes.

“The longest time you’re going to wait in line is to make up your mind what you want,” Cohen said. Each doughnut machine can make 1,000 doughnuts per hour — something handy when he and his team have corporate engagements attended by hundreds or, more often, thousands of people. The business has seven of the vintage machines.

Cohen’s clients include some of the biggest names in tech, from Apple and Amazon to Facebook and Google, as well as sports organizations like the San Francisco Giants, the Oakland A’s and the Golden State Warriors, who’ve called upon Harvey’s to cater corporate and philanthropic events.

Celebrities have popped a few Harvey’s doughnuts, too. “I’ve served Snoop Dogg, Bruno Mars and The Killers (rock band),” among others, Cohen said. There’s a universal appeal for fresh doughnuts that arguably are considered cute, too, at not quite 2 inches in diameter and smothered with tasty toppings.

“Doughnuts live in their own world,” Cohen said. “We’re the biggest hit wherever we go.” Plus, with the mini size of a Harvey’s doughnut, they’re “a fraction of the guilt.”

Harvey’s is a family operation. Cohen and his wife of 47 years, Georgia Cohen, work with their two daughters, Maryn Cohen, who serves as general manager, and Zorelle Cohen-Nochez, who helps out as needed. They have from eight to 15 employees, plus temporary help, depending on their catering schedule.

Last year Harvey’s provided mini doughnuts at 75 weddings. “Most of them didn’t have a cake. We were the cake,” Cohen said. Yelp reviews and online testimonials toast Harvey’s for adding fun, flavor and festivity to celebrations.

Harvey’s averages 20 to 25 special events each month, from corporate programs to private birthday parties, bar mitzvahs, anniversaries and other gatherings. San Francisco-based software company Salesforce holds the record for the biggest booking, with Harvey’s making 21,000 mini doughnuts from scratch in three hours at a massive Christmas gala at Hunters Point in San Francisco.

The pace is a bit more relaxed in El Verano, where customers can watch the doughnut machine in action, play a game of cornhole or sit at tables to relax with friends or relatives.

In addition to a coffee bar at the pop-ups, Harvey’s offers 55 different craft root beers like Frostie and Sioux City, plus Jack Black’s Dead Red Root Beer and the Dang! That’s Good brand with flavors like butterscotch root beer.

Luke Tarap, 10, and his brother Jake Tarap, 8, were enjoying bottles of root beer with their doughnuts at a recent pop-up night. They stopped by with their parents, Jeff and Jenny Tarap, and their grandfather, Dennis Gilge, who was visiting from Wausau, Wisconsin.

“I came 2,000 miles for this,” Gilge said. “I’ve never had a hot doughnut, before but they’re very good.”

The family tried three combinations, all earning thumbs up. Fourth-grader Luke recommends “the maple-bacon one. It has a lot of flavor.” His brother had a differing opinion. “I like the powdered (sugar) one,” said Jake, a second-grader.

Nearby, Lia and Peter Scarborough were visiting with Claudia Marino as their daughter, Cora Scarborough, 5, played with wooden blocks with Marino’s daughter, 4-year-old Charlie Graybehl. The girls had finished their share of mini doughnuts covered with chocolate glaze and rainbow sprinkles.

It was Marino’s first visit to Harvey’s. The doughnuts, she said, “are delicious, super yummy, and it’s super fun.”

The Scarboroughs were hardly newcomers. The couple married at the El Verano doughnut venue in July of 2015, but opted for wedding cake instead of doughnuts, but only because Lia had worked for Harvey’s and didn’t want any of her friends working on her wedding day.

The couple highly recommends the mini doughnuts. “You want to eat them fresh, and it’s definitely an experience watching them being made and eating them there,” Lia said.

For Cohen, Harvey’s is something “that pleases everybody and makes them smile.” A former longtime art show vendor of framed antique flower and vegetable seed packets, he was considering career options as the economy tanked in 2007.

He recalled meeting the inventor of the mini doughnut machine in the early 1990s and thought perhaps he could turn mini doughnuts into a hot new pursuit. The entrepreneur set up at a Maker Faire in San Mateo with his newly acquired machine — now considered vintage by baking industry standards — and served up the treats along with glossy flyers inviting corporate event planners to give him a call.

The phone began ringing immediately “and it’s never stopped,” Cohen said. “I didn’t know the power of the doughnut. It’s in its own world, its own entity. Doughnuts don’t compete with anything.”

