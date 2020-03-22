Harvey’s Gourmet Mini Donuts an El Verano draw

Bookings: Harvey’s mobile service is available for events. The El Verano venue is available for weddings and gatherings.

Cost: Mini doughnuts sold by the dozen; prices start at $6 for classics, $7 with glaze, $8 with a topping. Doughnut sundaes are $8-$10. Friday night specials vary.

When: Pop-ups held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. most Fridays but on hiatus during the statewide coronavirus shutdown.

Where: Pop-up events held at Harvey’s headquarters, 19030 Railroad Ave., Sonoma. Harvey’s Donut Bar coming soon to the Sonoma Plaza, in the El Paseo courtyard near the Sonoma Mission.

Eating doughnuts is an unparalleled experience at Harvey’s Gourmet Mini Donuts, where petite puffs of dough turn into delectable treats while you watch.

A captivating vintage doughnut machine churns out the tasty morsels, dropping dollops of dough into a river of sizzling soy oil. Mechanical flippers turn the doughnuts from side to side in frying troughs as they cook to perfection — light on the inside, with a crispy outer coating.

“I like that little doughnut machine. It’s mesmerizing,” said Rob Mercieca, who was visiting the final pop-up event at Harvey’s headquarters in the El Verano neighborhood of Sonoma Valley before much of the county shut down last week. The retiree watched the process before sitting down with a cup of coffee and a colorful paper cone filled with a dozen bite-sized hot doughnuts coated with a mixture of granulated sugar and cinnamon.

“It’s as much entertainment as it is food service,” said proprietor Harvey Cohen, known for his towering black top hat, gray ponytail and broad mustache. “They’re mesmerized. That’s the key word. They say they’re ‘mesmerized’ all the time.”

His Friday night pop-up sessions, which are on hold until further notice because of the coronavirus emergency, are a welcome offering in the unincorporated community west of downtown Sonoma. “They’re all telling me it’s really needed,” said Cohen, 70, a Glen Ellen resident. “It’s the place to come.”

Although Harvey’s has been in business for corporate events, weddings and other private engagements for more than a decade, locals typically had to attend the seasonal Tuesday night farmers market to purchase the made-to-order doughnuts.

Not any longer. In addition to introducing weekly pop-ups last summer, Cohen is finalizing permits to open a shop on the Sonoma Plaza, in the El Paseo courtyard near the Sonoma Mission. The El Verano pop-ups on Friday nights will eventually continue, with the addition of live music and possibly another day or two. From 150 to 200 people of all ages typically stop by the pop-ups, for take-out or to mingle in the cafe or tree-shaded courtyard.

“I have a 90-year-old regular, and everyone brings their little kids,” Cohen said.

For Cohen, his namesake business is not just sweet success, it’s a community-building venture as well. While catered events across the Bay Area are his mainstay, he enjoys bringing people together at the pop-ups and as a vendor at the farmers market, where lines regularly form for his sweet treats — served complete with a plastic fork to gather up every bit of coating, glaze and toppings.

Doughnuts are served in Harvey’s trademark paper cones — various colors of polka dots or coordinating colors for special events or themed celebrations.

All doughnuts are cake style (25 calories in naked form) and can be customized with everything from powdered sugar to caramel, chocolate, lemon, maple and sugar glazes and topped with sprinkles, almonds, M&Ms, marshmallows and more.

There are specialty finishes, too, like key lime pie and S’mores, and doughnut sundaes including “The Chocolate Grail” with chocolate glaze, mini chocolate chips, hot fudge and Oreos. Harvey’s also can make gluten-free and vegan recipes.

“The longest time you’re going to wait in line is to make up your mind what you want,” Cohen said. Each doughnut machine can make 1,000 doughnuts per hour — something handy when he and his team have corporate engagements attended by hundreds or, more often, thousands of people. The business has seven of the vintage machines.