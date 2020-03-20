Smith: At last, Sonoma County residents and other Americans stuck in Morocco are coming home

They’re coming home.

On Friday, a couple dozen Sonoma County residents and many hundreds of other Americans stranded in Morocco by the global pandemic headed to the airport in Marrakech for flights to London. They expect to arrive back in the United States on Saturday.

“All praise to Mike Thompson,” Gayle Guynup wrote in an email before boarding a jetliner chartered by the U.S. Mission to Morocco.

Guynup, a retired Sonoma County judge who lives in Santa Rosa, credited Thompson, the North Coast congressman from St. Helena, with helping to make the repatriation flights happen.

More than 1,000 Americans stuck in Morocco after the North African kingdom on Sunday shut down international travel in response to the coronavirus crisis were to board flights scheduled for throughout the day Friday.

The travelers agreed to reimburse the U.S. government the approximately $1,500 cost of the flights.

Guynup and the other Americans on her flight to Heathrow International AIrport expected to spend Friday night at a London hotel and board flights to several American cities on Saturday. Guynup’s flight is to San Francisco.

Occidental resident Gerry Schultz and a 30-person travel party of the Sonoma County-based California Redwood Chorale managed to fly out of Marrakech ahead of the government chartered flights. On Friday, Schultz was at Heathrow awaiting a flight to San Francisco.

She wrote in an email that the singers’ tour guide, Paige Betten, of the travel company Music Contact International, went to the airport in Marrakech on Friday morning, discovered there was a commercial flight to London with seats available and grabbed them.

“We left immediately for the Marrakech airport and checked in to RyanAir to Stanstead,” Schultz emailed. From London Stansted Airport, members of the choral group and their companions traveled the 60-plus miles to Heathrow for their Virgin Atlantic flight to San Francisco.

Schultz and Guynup are among a number of Americans who told of watching other countries fly their citizens out of Morocco while they tried in vain to appeal for help from the U.S. government.

On Friday morning, Alex MacFarlane, chief spokesman for Thompson, described in an email what the congressman did to assist the Sonoma County residents and other Americans who couldn’t get out of Morocco.

Macfarlane wrote, “Congressman Thompson spoke with State Department officials who handle Morocco yesterday morning and the office sent multiple Congressional inquiries to the State Department. Staff has also been in constant contact with Speaker Pelosi’s office. “