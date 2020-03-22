Subscribe

Tracking the spread of coronavirus globally and in Sonoma County

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 22, 2020, 1:39AM

The first reports on the rise of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic were scattered and few, starting with brief bulletins from a remote part of China in December. The news began to spread sporadically during January as the virus turned up in other countries.

By February, concern increased as the first coronavirus death outside China was reported. This month, the international news became a local story, with the report of the first Sonoma County resident diagnosed with the disease. Now the updates are coming in hourly, as the county, state and federal governments move to address the threat.

This timeline, which includes reporting from the New York Times, illustrates how the pace of the reports and responses have quickened month by month, and now day by day.

Dec. 31

The government in Wuhan, China, says health authorities are treating dozens of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause. Days later, researchers in China identify a new virus that had infected dozens of people in Asia. Officials at the time say there is no evidence that the virus is readily spread by humans. Health officials in China say they are monitoring the disease to prevent the outbreak from developing into something more severe.

Jan. 11

Chinese state media report the first known death from an illness caused by the virus, which has infected dozens of people. The 61-year-old man who died was a regular customer at a market in Wuhan where the illness is believed to have originated. He had previously been found to have abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease. The report of his death comes not long before one of China’s biggest holidays, when hundreds of millions of people travel across the country to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Jan. 20

Other countries, including the United States, confirm cases. The first confirmed cases outside mainland China occur in Japan, South Korea and Thailand, according to the World Health Organization’s first situation report. The first confirmed case in the United States comes the next day in Washington state, where a man in his 30s developed symptoms after returning from a trip to Wuhan.

Jan. 30

WHO declares a “public health emergency of international concern” in response to thousands of new cases emerging in China. A foreign ministry spokeswoman in China says her government would continue to work with WHO and other countries to protect public health. The U.S. State Department warns travelers to avoid China.

Jan. 31

The Trump administration restricts travel from China. An executive order suspends entry into the United States by any foreign nationals who have traveled to China in the past 14 days, excluding the immediate family members of American citizens or permanent residents. By this date, 213 people have died and nearly 9,800 have been infected worldwide.

Feb. 2

The first coronavirus death is reported outside China. A 44-year-old man in the Philippines dies after being infected, officials say. By this point, more than 360 people have died.

Feb. 7

A Chinese doctor who tried to raise alarm about the novel coronavirus dies. Dr. Li Wenliang is hailed as a hero by many for his warning to colleagues in late December that a cluster of infections could spin out of control. The doctor, whose comments were published online, was warned by police for speaking out. He has since been exonerated by the Chinese government, which issued a “solemn apology” to his family, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Feb. 24

A passenger who had been quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield after contracting coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is transferred for quarantine to an undisclosed Sonoma County hospital. Though the patient has tested positive for the virus, they are displaying no symptoms. That person has since left the area.

March 2

A Sonoma County resident who recently returned from a cruise on the Grand Princess to Mexico is the first local person to test positive for coronavirus, prompting county health officials to declare a local public health emergency. The resident was one of 78 people from Sonoma County who took the cruise. A second passenger from the cruise living locally would later test positive for the virus.

March 3

A Placer County man, 71, who fell ill with COVID-19 on the Grand Princess cruise dies, becoming the first death from the illness in California.

March 4

Gov. Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency designed to ramp up efforts to combat the coronavirus.

March 6

The first coronavirus test kit for use by Sonoma County hospitals arrives. The Sonoma County Farm Bureau cancels its annual Ag Days celebration at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, among the first set of local cancellations related to the coronavirus.

March 8

Italy locks down 16 million people, roughly a quarter of its population, in an attempt to prevent coronavirus from spreading. Elk Grove Unified School District, the largest in Northern California, cancels all classes in response to a relative of students in the district testing positive for coronavirus. The U.S. death toll rises to 21, nearly all of them connected to a nursing home in Washington state.

March 9

The Grand Princess cruise ship, with 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus among about 2,400 people on the ship, is allowed to dock in Oakland, where its passengers will be processed and quarantined at sites around the U.S. The ship, set to return from a round-trip voyage to Hawaii, was held off the coast of San Francisco for two days while federal, state and local officials worked to develop a plan for its passengers. The S&P 500 stock index loses about 8% of its value. Italy expands its lockdown to the entire country.

March 11

The World Health Organization declares the coronavirus a global pandemic. President Donald Trump suspends most travel from continental Europe to the United States during an address from the White House. The National Basketball Association suspends its season indefinitely after Rudy Gobert, a player for the Utah Jazz, tests positive for coronavirus. Until then, the Golden State Warriors had been scheduled to play, but with no fans present because of concerns about fans spreading coronavirus.

March 12

The National Collegiate Athletic Association cancels its spring basketball tournaments, March Madness. Major League Baseball postpones the start of its season. Disneyland closes and Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College suspend classes. The stock market posts its worst one-day loss since 1987, with the S&P 500 losing 9.5% of its value. The National Hockey League and Major League Soccer suspend their seasons because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

March 13

President Trump declares a national emergency and announces he will free up $50 billion in federal resources to combat coronavirus. Sonoma County’s public health officer bans family visits to senior care facilities and public gatherings with more than 250 people.

March 14

Sonoma County reports its first case of coronavirus not linked to a cruise ship or travel to China. The first person to contract COVID-19 locally is identified as a Rohnert Park Health Center employee. Public school districts in Santa Rosa, Windsor, Sonoma and Healdsburg announce they will not resume classes immediately after spring break. Spain joins Italy in implementing a national lockdown.

March 15

Gov. Gavin Newsom calls for the closure of bars, winery tasting rooms, nightclubs and brewpubs, and tells restaurants to reduce their occupancy by half. He calls it a “pragmatic response to the moment.”

March 16

Six Bay Area counties, but not Sonoma County, tell all residents to stay home and that only essential errands and travel to jobs considered essential are allowed. Newsom orders restaurants statewide to close dining rooms, limiting food sales to takeout or delivery only.

March 17

Sonoma County officials order all residents to stay home. Sonoma County’s public health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, orders residents to stay home — apart from crucial errands — and limits all but essential business and government operations. The mandatory and unprecedented directive goes into effect a minute after midnight on March 18.

March 18

As Sonoma County awakens to empty streets and closed businesses, the BottleRock music festival in Napa is postponed. The sold-out eighth annual event, originally scheduled for May 22-24 in downtown Napa, has been moved to the weekend of Oct. 2-4 because of concerns for public safety.

March 19

Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all Californians to stay home. California’s 40 million residents should stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and some exercise, the governor said.

March 20

The first person infected with coronavirus dies in Sonoma County as New York and Illinois tell all residents to stay home, meaning 1 in 5 Americans is now under a shutdown order.

