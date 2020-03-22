Subscribe

Patients feeling virus symptoms struggle to get tested in Sonoma County

WILL SCHMITT AND NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 21, 2020, 6:15PM
coronavirus test protocols

First call your doctor to discuss your symptoms.

Top priority for testing goes to people doctors deem high-risk for myriad reasons, including underlying health and age.

If you’ve recently traveled to China or other COVID-19 hotbed, you could be a prime test candidate.

In most cases, people are screened via phone or digitally by a physician before getting a test.

If you go to a drive-up testing site, you’ll need a doctor’s order for a test.

If you don’t have a doctor, you can call county or state health departments.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Press Democrat research

Heidi Langhoff was certain she’d get a test.

What started as a mild headache on Sunday had quickly developed into a fever, sore throat and dry cough — all symptoms she knew were indicators of the coronavirus.

But when Langhoff, a 61-year-old Sonoma resident, listed her symptoms to her doctor over the phone, he told her she would get no test as she was not a public health worker, nor did she have a history of an underlying health condition, Langhoff said.

Just to be sure, he advised her to self isolate for two weeks, enough time for the disease to pass. By Friday, Langhoff’s condition remained about the same, though questions about whether she carried the virus still swirled.

“I’ve had concerns about my family, anyone I’ve had contact with,” said Langhoff, who was heeding the doctor’s orders and staying indoors. “It’s like every day that ticks by and I’m not going downhill, it’s good.”

She’s one of an untold number of Sonoma County residents who say they’ve sought medical help after experiencing symptoms they fear point to a coronavirus transmission, only to be told their circumstances did not warrant tests that would provide them with answers.

For many, not being able to know whether they’re among the hundreds of thousands of people worldwide to have contracted COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has caused them to worry about how the virus may impact their health and the safety of their family, friends and strangers they may contact. That uncertainty is compounded by a lack of concrete information about available coronavirus tests now and going forward.

Though such denied requests raise questions about whether there are enough tests to go around in Sonoma County, county health officials say they have a sufficient stock of coronavirus testing supplies, having received one kit that could perform 1,000 tests and four others that could do 500 tests each. The county has the ability to process 100 to 150 coronavirus tests per day and estimates it has been testing 30 to 40 specimens per day, not including the extra testing work conducted by private labs.

“I do not think we have any shortage of test kits,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s interim health officer, noting that Kaiser Permanente’s ability to conduct tests in-house has freed up the county’s public health lab as well as corporate testing facilities.

County officials said Saturday they had received five kits, each of which can test hundreds of patients, and had about 2,250 test “reactions” remaining as of Friday.

But they’re still waiting on an order for a necessary component of the test, leaving them capped at 1,500 tests as of Friday until that testing request is fulfilled. And county officials couldn’t say how many tests they anticipated they would need as the coronavirus pandemic expands and runs its course.

“We can’t really predict that at this point,” Mase said. She acknowledged that modeling data — provided by Imperial College London, which is working with 11 others in the region — that will help Sonoma County plot a course for handling the coronavirus is still a couple weeks out, and that even then, the available information will only be “a very sketchy draft.”

“A more accurate long-term quality modeling needs data,” Mase said. “It’s only when we have a month or two of data that we can produce an accurate model.”

County Supervisor Susan Gorin noted that it’s up to health care providers to decide whether to order a test for COVID-19. She expressed confidence that the horror stories from elsewhere on the planet wouldn’t hit home. Local hospitals have said they’re following testing criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will not have the experience of Italy and China, because we’re taking precautions early to manage and mitigate,” Gorin said.

Gorin said that while the county probably wouldn’t have enough tests for all of Sonoma County, she didn’t think every one of the county’s roughly 500,000 residents should or would need to be tested.

“Obviously, we’re going to need more than that,” Gorin said of the 900 kits the county ordered two weeks ago, adding, “We can’t order 50,000 because we don’t need 50,000 yet. Right now, I believe our supply is adequate.”

Lynda Hopkins, the vice chair of the county Board of Supervisors, agreed that not every resident would need to be tested, citing the limited usefulness of a given test result.

“Testing every single person in the county could give people a false sense of security,” Hopkins said. “I absolutely support broader testing, but you have to recognize that a test is just a point-in-time assessment.”

Hopkins also emphasized the intensity of local efforts to call state and federal legislative staffers for updates on test-supply orders. She noted that the shortage of tests — like the lack of masks needed by local nurses — is a nationwide issue and included the need for components like swabs and chemical reagents.

“I am frustrated that we’re not stepping up a mass mobilization to manufacture what we know we need, which is personal protective equipment and testing supplies,” Hopkins said.

But when it comes to getting assistance from the state and federal governments, “we are still a small fish in a big pond compared to the Bay Area,” Hopkins said, to say nothing of “the big dog in the room: Southern California.”

It has even been tough to obtain tests for Sonoma County health care workers, who are on the local front line of the fight against the coronavirus. One local health care worker, who declined to be identified for fear of being fired from a local hospital and losing health care benefits, said it took two weeks of pleading before a coronavirus test request was granted.

More than a week after the worker tested negative for flu, strep throat and respiratory syncytial virus, they were finally tested in mid-March.

The result wasn’t a surprise: positive for coronavirus.

“I was bawling,” the worker said, describing a river of emotions: sadness, anger, disbelief and anxiety.

The worker has self- isolated outside of their home and, so far, appears to have avoided spreading the virus to relatives and friends. But the worker is worried about losing health benefits and being able to provide for their family, on top of the frustration that local hospital colleagues don’t appear to have been notified by management about the positive result.

“We live a good life ’cause I work my ass off. I don’t want to lose that. I love my job,” the worker said. “But this has been so trying and so scary.”

Other Sonoma County residents said they were frustrated about being denied testing when they met only some of the required symptoms and criteria doctors said were needed, despite cases elsewhere where patients showed few or no symptoms of the virus.

That was true for Veronica, a Santa Rosa resident and server at a local restaurant who tried to get tested for coronavirus earlier this week after 10 days with symptoms that ranged from a 101-degree fever to a cough and headaches. She did not want to use her last name out of fear of reprisal from her workplace.

Speaking over the phone, Veronica’s doctor asked whether she’d experienced any of a long list of symptoms, most of which Veronica said she had. But she hadn’t traveled recently, one of the criteria her doctor said was needed for a test. The doctor also asked her if she’d been in contact with anyone else who had the coronavirus, a question Veronica couldn’t answer with complete certainty.

“I went like, well, I don’t know because I work at a restaurant and I get in contact with people every day,” Veronica said, adding that the doctor ultimately decided against testing her for coronavirus, but told her to call her again if she felt worse. “Why do they want to make me wait (to get tested) until I’m really, really sick and could be making other people sick?”

Tobias Young, 55, a Petaluma resident and former Press Democrat reporter, said his stepdaughter faced a similar situation when they spoke to a doctor about her symptoms over the phone on Wednesday.

He had arranged the phone call after spending hours trying to reach someone on the county’s coronavirus hotline for answers about testing, only to be told they did not have information about test sites or availability. He then spent more than three hours on a call to a Sutter Health call center before finding a more direct number to his local doctor’s office.

His stepdaughter, who was driving home from the Seattle area, was told she did not meet the requirements to get tested because she had no fever, nor problems breathing.

“It’s frustrating,” Young said. “We should be testing as many people, with one of the symptoms or all of the symptoms, as much as possible.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com and Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com.

