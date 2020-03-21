Subscribe

Teen arrested in slaying of Cotati group home manager

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 21, 2020, 3:17PM
A Cotati group home manager was stabbed to death Friday by an 18-year-old resident of the facility, who has been arrested on suspicion of homicide, Cotati police said Saturday.

Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza was taken into custody shortly after 3:45 p.m., according to a statement by Police Chief Michael Parish. The stabbing took place at Community Support Network’s sanctuary house for homeless young adults on Old Redwood Highway near George Street downtown.

Quinonez-Cabeza was booked into the Sonoma County Jail where he remained on Saturday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Officers arrived at the group residence and found a 35-year-old woman with stab wounds, Parish said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the manager’s name pending notification of next of kin. Quinonez-Cabeza was arrested inside the group home and Parish said the public was “never in danger.”

Cotati police are being assisted by officers from Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Rohnert Park and officials with the District Attorney’s Office as part of the investigation.

Check back later for more details.

