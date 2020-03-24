Sebastopol bar owner shares what it's like to have coronavirus

Since March 15, Mathew Carson has shut down his 18-month-old bar in downtown Sebastopol, laid off five employees and tested positive for coronavirus.

The past week hasn’t been kind to Carson, or his business, Ruin Cocktail Bar. The past 18 months were pretty abysmal, too.

Since spiffing up the former dive bar on South Main Street, Carson and his longtime girlfriend, Cara Vidano, endured “two fires, an evacuation, a flood and a virus in 18 months.”

So when he got his diagnosis Friday, after pleading for a test due to his high degree of contact with the public, Carson, 53, made what he called one of his easiest decisions yet: he posted the news on the bar’s Facebook page.

“It wasn’t really a tough decision for me to make,” Carson said. “We have a lot of regular customers. Some of them are older. I had to get the word out to them. … The sooner we get ahead of this, the better.”

Carson said he didn’t feel the onset of coronavirus until the night of March 15, one day after he shut down Ruin. The virus is known to cause COVID-19, a respiratory disease. But it’s also a new coronavirus, with new symptoms researchers are just beginning to chart. A study in the Hubei province of China, where the virus originated, showed nearly half of those infected had digestive issues. Patients around the world have reported losing their sense of smell and taste.

Carson and Vidano offered a first-hand account of the disease’s effect on the human body, as well as warning to those who Vidano said “aren’t taking it seriously.”

Twenty-nine Sonoma County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since the first case was reported in the county March 2, up from seven cases a week ago. And the Sebastopol couple says they’re certain many more have it.

Vidano, 48, said Carson “started getting really bad” the night of Monday March 16. “By Tuesday morning, it was obvious he had something,” she said.

Carson said his symptoms started with a cough, then a sore throat. He had a high fever Monday, followed by chest pains and an “excruciating headache.”

Vidano, who also likely contracted the disease but was refused testing, said the body aches were “probably the worst.” Neither ever felt their breathing was compromised, but Vidano remembers Carson waking up Tuesday saying “my whole body hurts.”

“Our legs were so sore,” she said. “It was like we had run a long-distance race.”

They called West County Health Centers on Tuesday, but Carson said the health care center was reluctant to sign off on a test for him. Carson, a longtime runner in solid physical shape, doesn’t qualify as a high-risk individual. But he pleaded with health care providers for a test because he works so closely with others, including two shifts a week behind the bar at Ruin.

“I felt I needed to be tested to let people know,” Carson said.

He was tested Thursday and got the result Friday.

Carson said he has no idea where he might have contracted the virus, saying it could have been a customer at work or someone at the gym or the grocery store. He hadn’t been around anyone who was noticeably sick.