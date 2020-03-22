Subscribe

Authorities recover body off popular Sonoma Coast overlook

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 22, 2020, 1:25PM
Updated 7 minutes ago

A body was recovered Saturday night in the ocean near a popular overlook on the Sonoma Coast, but the death does not appear to be suspicious, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

A person called 911 about 7:15 p.m. to report a partially submerged body about 30 yards offshore Duncan’s Landing, sheriff’s spokesman Juan Valencia said.

A Sonoma Coast State Park lifeguard helped retrieve the body and take it to a nearby beach, where the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1, transported it to the county morgue, Valencia said. The Sonoma County coroner will attempt to determine the person’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his or her death, although initial reports suggest the person who died was a man.

There was nothing suspicious in nature about the body, indicating that it may have been accident or suicide, Valencia said.

Duncan’s Landing is regarded as one of the most dangerous points along the Sonoma Coast because of the unpredictable surf, according the Sonoma Coast State Park website. In the past, waves have come up to the parking area and swept people off the rocks.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

