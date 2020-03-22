Subscribe

4.8-magnitude quake rattles Northern California coast

DON SWEENEY
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
March 22, 2020, 3:03PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake Sunday morning in the Pacific Ocean off Humboldt County rattled the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 7-mile deep quake hit about 30 miles west of Petrolia at 9:27 a.m., according to the USGS. Scores of people from as far away as Chico and Crescent City reported feeling the tremor to the agency, with most reports coming from Eureka and Arcata.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, and no tsunami warning was issued.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine