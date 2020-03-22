4.8-magnitude quake rattles Northern California coast

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake Sunday morning in the Pacific Ocean off Humboldt County rattled the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 7-mile deep quake hit about 30 miles west of Petrolia at 9:27 a.m., according to the USGS. Scores of people from as far away as Chico and Crescent City reported feeling the tremor to the agency, with most reports coming from Eureka and Arcata.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, and no tsunami warning was issued.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.