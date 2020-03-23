WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump suggested Monday he had qualms about extending the current 15-day suggested shutdown as his officials warned about the deepening coronavirus crisis and Congress and the White House struggled to complete a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package.

“I didn't expect to be starting off my week with such a dire message for America,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on “CBS This Morning." “Things are going to get worse before they get better. We really need everyone to understand this."

Yet only hours earlier, Trump suggested that the remedies may be more harmful than the outbreak in a tweet contradicting the advice of medical experts across the country.

In all capital letters, he tweeted: “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. At the end of the 15-day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go.”

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence said the country should expect new federal guidance “which will make it possible for people that have been exposed to return to work more quickly with -- by wearing a mask for a certain period of time.”

A week ago, the White House came out with a "15 Days to Stop the Spread" plan that encouraged Americans to work from home and avoid bars, restaurants and discretionary travel, as well as groups of more than 10 people. It also told older Americans and those with serious underlying health conditions that they should stay home and away from other people.

Since then, states that have become hot spots for the virus have implemented even more radical measures, which the White House has applauded.

Officials have made clear that they don't believe the threat will be over at the end of 15 days, but will reassess what steps are needed at the end of the period.

Trump officials and congressional leaders were to resume talks after working through the night on the massive $2 trillion economic rescue plan. Democrats had derailed the plan Sunday night, arguing it was tilted toward corporations and did too little to help workers and health care providers.

“Our nation cannot afford a game of chicken," warned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., his voice rising on the Senate floor Sunday night. His goal is to vote Monday. The Senate will re-convene at noon.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, sounded optimistic .

“This bill is going to affect this country and the lives of Americans, not just for the next few days, but in the next few months and years — so we have to make sure it is good," he said.

But he cited “serious problems with McConnell's bill, such as “corporate bailout funds without restrictions or without oversight — you wouldn’t even know who is getting the money.” He said the bill doesn't have enough money for hospitals and broader emergency health care needs and none for state and local government.

Yet, he added: “We're getting closer and closer.”

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve announced Monday it will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond-buying programs as part of a series of sweeping steps to support the flow of credit through an economy ravaged by the viral outbreak.

The Fed said it will set up three new lending facilities that will provide up to $300 billion by purchasing corporate bonds, buying a wider range of municipal bonds, and purchasing asset-backed securities.