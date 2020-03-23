Subscribe

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in critical condition with pneumonia

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 23, 2020, 8:55AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A congressman representing a San Francisco Bay Area district is in critical condition after he was hospitalized with pneumonia after he fractured a rib, his chief of staff said Saturday,

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier was admitted to a hospital of March 13 after he fractured a rib when he fell while running, Betsy Arnold Marr said in a statement. He tested negative for the coronavirus, she said.

DeSaulnier, 67, was initially in serious condition, but his condition has since worsened to critical, Marr said.

“The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman. Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” she said.

DeSaulnier, a Democrat, represents a district that covers much of Contra Costa County, He was elected to the House in 2014.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine