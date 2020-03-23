Sonoma County considers whether parks should remain open amid coronavirus outbreak
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.
Sonoma County parks remain open — for now — but county officials were mulling options Monday after huge crowds swarmed beaches and recreational areas over the weekend with apparent disregard for social distancing guidelines.
All non-essential park services already had been suspended and on Monday, parks restrooms were closed until further notice to help decrease the potential spread of COVID-19.
The massive crowds over the weekend at Sonoma and Marin County beaches led to overflowing parking lots and packed stretches of sand that appeared to break with the recommended six-foot distancing considered safer.
Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district includes those beaches and coastal parks, said Monday she was in close consultation with public health officials, the county administrator and the parks director to explore Sonoma County’s options of further restricting or closing parks.
“Conversations are happening around the Bay Area among parks directors about how to respond to crowds but also whether to close all parks,” she said.
Following the crowded conditions this weekend, Marin County on Sunday issued an order for immediate closure of all Marin parks to stem the tide of visitors.
Hopkins said a new worry, following Marin County’s closure, is whether beach-seekers will come to Sonoma County instead, worsening the crowds here.
