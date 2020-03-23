Subscribe

Sonoma County considers whether parks should remain open amid coronavirus outbreak

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 23, 2020, 2:01PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Sonoma County parks remain open — for now — but county officials were mulling options Monday after huge crowds swarmed beaches and recreational areas over the weekend with apparent disregard for social distancing guidelines.

All non-essential park services already had been suspended and on Monday, parks restrooms were closed until further notice to help decrease the potential spread of COVID-19.

The massive crowds over the weekend at Sonoma and Marin County beaches led to overflowing parking lots and packed stretches of sand that appeared to break with the recommended six-foot distancing considered safer.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district includes those beaches and coastal parks, said Monday she was in close consultation with public health officials, the county administrator and the parks director to explore Sonoma County’s options of further restricting or closing parks.

“Conversations are happening around the Bay Area among parks directors about how to respond to crowds but also whether to close all parks,” she said.

Following the crowded conditions this weekend, Marin County on Sunday issued an order for immediate closure of all Marin parks to stem the tide of visitors.

Hopkins said a new worry, following Marin County’s closure, is whether beach-seekers will come to Sonoma County instead, worsening the crowds here.

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine