Marin County public health officer tests positive for coronavirus
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.
The doctor who has been leading Marin County's fight against the coronavirus has tested positive for the virus, the county announced on Monday.
'My case is further proof that COVID-19 is with us,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis in a statement.
Willis said he started feeling feverish on Friday with a worsening cough and went to a drive-thru coronavirus testing facility where a swab was taken. Sunday, the test came back positive.
Willis is quarantined at home.
His is the county's 39th confirmed case of the virus.
Willis talks more about his diagnosis in the video below:
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.