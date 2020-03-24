Sonoma County coronavirus caseload continues to grow, with 29 positive tests

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus .

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

Sonoma County added two more confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday afternoon, marking the 28th and 29th positive tests for the virus since the start of March.

In one week, Sonoma County’s caseload has multiplied fourfold, rising from seven cases on March 16, one day before interim Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase ordered all nonessential business and travel in the county to halt in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, has infected at least three health care workers, and there are now six cases of community transmission, a key inflection point that led to Mase’s order last week. Five residents were infected due to recent travel, county officials have ruled, and 15 cases are still under investigation.

One elderly man who recently returned from a cruise died from the disease late last week, and the county also charted its first recovery Sunday.

Sonoma County officials say the growth in case numbers is partly due to increased testing. There have been 529 tests to date, with 475 coming back negative, 29 positive and still 26 pending.

But it’s also likely case numbers are simply rising, officials say, mirroring a nationwide trend that led U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to warn citizens to heed medical guidance related to the disease.

“I want America to understand this week, it’s going to get bad,” Adams said on the Today Show.

This story is developing and will be updated.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of coronavirus cases in Sonoma County has grown from 7 cases on March 16 to 29 cases on Monday, a more than fourfold increase. An earlier version of this story misstated the magnitude of the increase.